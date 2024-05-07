« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)  (Read 2023 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« on: May 07, 2024, 04:55:09 AM »
Because we know that we're going to need this  :funny: :lol:
Offline sveped

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #1 on: May 07, 2024, 11:18:21 AM »
Hopefully they'll visit more countries than last season.

I'll be so annoyed if they try to make it look like they visit more countries than they did.
"This season the teams are going to France, Italy, Spain and the Canary Islands!"  :groan:
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #2 on: May 07, 2024, 12:07:27 PM »
Quote from: sveped on May 07, 2024, 11:18:21 AM
Hopefully they'll visit more countries than last season.

I'll be so annoyed if they try to make it look like they visit more countries than they did.
"This season the teams are going to France, Italy, Spain and the Canary Islands!"  :groan:

There was an article (in the Media thread) where where they promised a better route this year. We'll see.
Online Avid

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #3 on: May 07, 2024, 01:35:37 PM »
Two races at once ...busy .busy busy :cheer:
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #4 on: May 07, 2024, 02:08:34 PM »
We know it's another celebrity edition. Last year they revealed the teams shortly after starting, hopefully they do that again.
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #5 on: May 07, 2024, 02:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Avid on May 07, 2024, 01:35:37 PM
Two races at once ...busy .busy busy :cheer:

Again. Last year we had this overlapping with the filming of what became TAR US 35.
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #6 on: May 07, 2024, 02:52:48 PM »
So they're are in Argentina for leg 1... Huh..
Hoping they don't head up here next. Got 3 heavy days of work coming up, even though it would be funny if they end-up at GRU on Fri, as I will be spending a few hours at the airport for work on Friday.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #7 on: May 07, 2024, 04:10:35 PM »
Excited that we are underway again! Last year's Celebrity Edition was the best TAR Australia season since Season 2, so hopefully, this season is the same (if not better!)

Happy to see Buenos Aires featured again! However, hopefully this season doesn't just stay in South America (we've seen enough of South America in TAR35 to satisfy our cravings for a while) and travels to more continents (North America & Europe as well please!)

Interesting to see that Channel 10 haven't released the cast for the season yet (just like they did last year) - hopefully it's soon!
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #8 on: May 07, 2024, 06:46:08 PM »
I am expecting them to visit Brazil and one more or two countries in South America this season. That will be our route, South America only.
Online kyleisalive

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #9 on: May 07, 2024, 06:49:15 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 07, 2024, 06:46:08 PM
I am expecting them to visit Brazil and one more or two countries in South America this season. That will be our route, South America only.

I would kind of be okay with this.  TARAUS tends to get its hands dirtier than US and visit more spots off the beaten path, so we would probably end up seeing locations that get used on a future US season lol
Offline Bookworm

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #10 on: May 07, 2024, 07:07:48 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 07, 2024, 06:46:08 PM
I am expecting them to visit Brazil and one more or two countries in South America this season. That will be our route, South America only.
Season 5 planned to visit "Brazil, India, and Europe." We saw India in the first Celebrity Edition, makes sense to use Brazil now.
I'd imagine they visit South America + one other continent, whether it's North America or Europe. But, for now, I think it's safe to expect 2 more legs in Argentina after Buenos Aires.
Offline ianthebalance

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #11 on: May 07, 2024, 07:08:35 PM »
If this is a South America-only route at least it will all be planned in advance unlike 36 and not being simplified due to covid restrictions
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #12 on: May 07, 2024, 07:17:43 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 07, 2024, 06:49:15 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 07, 2024, 06:46:08 PM
I am expecting them to visit Brazil and one more or two countries in South America this season. That will be our route, South America only.

I would kind of be okay with this.  TARAUS tends to get its hands dirtier than US and visit more spots off the beaten path, so we would probably end up seeing locations that get used on a future US season lol

That happened with Guatape on TAR 36. Australia visited it first. The Americas are also pretty underutilized by this show, so Im fine if they focus on that.
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #13 on: May 08, 2024, 05:18:03 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2024, 07:17:43 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 07, 2024, 06:49:15 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 07, 2024, 06:46:08 PM
I am expecting them to visit Brazil and one more or two countries in South America this season. That will be our route, South America only.

I would kind of be okay with this.  TARAUS tends to get its hands dirtier than US and visit more spots off the beaten path, so we would probably end up seeing locations that get used on a future US season lol

That happened with Guatape on TAR 36. Australia visited it first. The Americas are also pretty underutilized by this show, so Im fine if they focus on that.

If they make it to the US or Canada would be fun to make normies confused regarding random sightings, considering US version avoidance of Canada, and TAR Can also filming now only featuring Canada.
If the multiple legs per country pattern from previous season is maitained, we might expect at least one more leg if not two before they leave Argentina, as Bookworm mentioned. .
Curious which part of Brazil they might choose. Super busy with work this week, but if they make Sao Paulo a stop next week, I will have more freedom of movement and might be able to grab some sightings like I did in 27.

Also hopefully they managed to find a solution of the big elephant in the room, which is the racing for charity part, to avoid what happened last season. Yes, it made me cry and I loved all F3 teams, hopefully we get staggered donations for all F3 charities, so there's a winning team among them.
« Last Edit: May 08, 2024, 05:23:22 AM by NumfarPTB »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #14 on: May 08, 2024, 07:35:42 AM »
About the legs in Argentina (something I already talked with Xoruz), there will be a general strike tomorrow in the country, with no means of transportation circulating (buses, trains, airplanes, etc) during the whole day; what implies the activity almost reduced to zero.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #15 on: May 15, 2024, 01:52:16 PM »
Were not sticking to one continent, and were getting a leg outside Cape Town.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #16 on: May 15, 2024, 01:54:20 PM »
This route's already better than last year just by going to another continent, lol.

It's been a while since we last saw South Africa.
Online Avid

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #17 on: May 15, 2024, 02:25:34 PM »
S.A ..Nice
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #18 on: May 16, 2024, 06:05:20 AM »
Johannesburg, South Africa!!! So excited to see South Africa again! Such an undervisited country across all TAR formats (its last visit was back in 2018 for TAR Israel!)

As Maanca said this route is already better than last season! I think we are in for a very good season this year!
Online Avid

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #19 on: May 16, 2024, 07:31:12 AM »
AmazingRace is one of South Africa 's most watched show..I expect so many spoilers  :conf:
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #20 on: May 16, 2024, 07:46:30 AM »
Quote from: Avid on May 16, 2024, 07:31:12 AM
AmazingRace is one of South Africa 's most watched show..I expect so many spoilers  :conf:

Found that out when HaMerotz LaMillion went to Cape Town in 2018. :funny:
Online Avid

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #21 on: May 16, 2024, 08:28:42 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 16, 2024, 07:46:30 AM
Quote from: Avid on May 16, 2024, 07:31:12 AM
AmazingRace is one of South Africa 's most watched show..I expect so many spoilers  :conf:

Found that out when HaMerotz LaMillion went to Cape Town in 2018. :funny:
There used to be a channel on dstv called Sony. It showed Tar usa ,Tar aus ...but it closed just because cbs delayed rolling out new seasons...Even still they had another channel showing Tar .The comments were many .And even a petition for AmazingRace s.a ..The South Africans love reality TV ..Bbmzanzi and survivor sa are big there too
Offline PikaBelleChu

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:20:04 PM »
No new updates on what's going on in TAR Australia S8? :duno:
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:47:38 PM »
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on Yesterday at 08:20:04 PM
No new updates on what's going on in TAR Australia S8? :duno:

A network VP said in a podcast that the season is traveling counter clockwise. Guessing they went north.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0y29GrbO3QNXkzGRyjYfq3
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 PM »
If it's any consolation, we didn't get much for last season either. They just fell off the radar from Cambodia on.

Which was kinda nice, since it turned out to be such a great cast, I didn't mind being surprised at the second half of the boot order.
