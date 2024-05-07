Quote from: kyleisalive on May 07, 2024, 06:49:15 PM Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 07, 2024, 06:46:08 PM I am expecting them to visit Brazil and one more or two countries in South America this season. That will be our route, South America only.



I would kind of be okay with this. TARAUS tends to get its hands dirtier than US and visit more spots off the beaten path, so we would probably end up seeing locations that get used on a future US season lol



That happened with Guatape on TAR 36. Australia visited it first. The Americas are also pretty underutilized by this show, so Im fine if they focus on that.



If they make it to the US or Canada would be fun to make normies confused regarding random sightings, considering US version avoidance of Canada, and TAR Can also filming now only featuring Canada.If the multiple legs per country pattern from previous season is maitained, we might expect at least one more leg if not two before they leave Argentina, as Bookworm mentioned. .Curious which part of Brazil they might choose. Super busy with work this week, but if they make Sao Paulo a stop next week, I will have more freedom of movement and might be able to grab some sightings like I did in 27.Also hopefully they managed to find a solution of the big elephant in the room, which is the racing for charity part, to avoid what happened last season. Yes, it made me cry and I loved all F3 teams, hopefully we get staggered donations for all F3 charities, so there's a winning team among them.