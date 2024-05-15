« previous next »
TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 15, 2024, 10:51:17 PM
Via Rob Z, they filmed in this park. I think Constable Ezio Faraone Park.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 16, 2024, 02:31:42 PM
Speculated finish line: Victoria Golf Course.

Quote from: Bookworm on May 16, 2024, 01:57:15 PM
It is! It's the Victoria Golf Course, more specifically the Greenhouse Restaurant at Victoria
https://robertspencerhosp.com/thegreenhouse/





The trees, table, roof, and sign are a match!
kyleisalive

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 16, 2024, 02:40:48 PM
It's always a golf course, and I was going to make a joke about it earlier but I missed my opportunity.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 16, 2024, 08:47:38 PM
Belated post from the Granville market via Glenn F.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
June 08, 2024, 04:06:27 PM
With credit to the TAR Hub Discord, I just noticed some locations not previously known on the Wikipedia article. Posting here before that edit's reverted for no source.

Leg 1 - Ontario:
Niagara Falls (Table Rock Centre)
Niagara Falls (Niagara SkyWheel)

Leg 2 - BC:
Gibsons (Gower Point Road)
Roberts Creek (Roberts Creek Pier)

Leg 4 - BC:
Penticton (Dirty Laundry Winery)
Penticton (Okanagan Lake Beach)

Leg 6 - Ontario:
Guelph (Dublin St. United Church)
Elora (Elora Gorge)

Leg 7 - Quebec:
Montreal (Saputo Stadium)
Shawinigan (Boréalis)
Shawinigan (La Cité de l'Énergie)

Leg 8 - Ontario:
Cornwall (Thom Racine's House)
Cornwall (Lamoureaux Park)
Cornwall (Lost Villages Museum)

Leg 10 - Alberta:
Edmonton (Rogers Place)
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Today at 12:40:47 PM
We missed this
