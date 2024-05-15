With credit to the TAR Hub Discord, I just noticed some locations not previously known on the Wikipedia article. Posting here before that edit's reverted for no source.
Leg 1 - Ontario:
Niagara Falls (Table Rock Centre)
Niagara Falls (Niagara SkyWheel)
Leg 2 - BC:
Gibsons (Gower Point Road)
Roberts Creek (Roberts Creek Pier)
Leg 4 - BC:
Penticton (Dirty Laundry Winery)
Penticton (Okanagan Lake Beach)
Leg 6 - Ontario:
Guelph (Dublin St. United Church)
Elora (Elora Gorge)
Leg 7 - Quebec:
Montreal (Saputo Stadium)
Shawinigan (Boréalis)
Shawinigan (La Cité de l'Énergie)
Leg 8 - Ontario:
Cornwall (Thom Racine's House)
Cornwall (Lamoureaux Park)
Cornwall (Lost Villages Museum)
Leg 10 - Alberta:
Edmonton (Rogers Place)