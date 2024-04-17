« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)

TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
THE RACE TRAVELS TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME, WHERE THE FINAL FIVE TEAMS MUST COMPLETE TWO ROADBLOCKS, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

My Precious Cacao  For the first time, the Race travels to the Dominican Republic, where the final five teams must complete two road blocks, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
PRESS PICTURES

















Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
« Reply #2 on: May 02, 2024, 11:02:42 AM »














Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
« Reply #3 on: May 02, 2024, 11:07:14 AM »
















Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ghmorello:
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
TARFansurvivor:
Looks like Rod is doing both Roadblocks.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ghmorello:
The baseball task involves playing Vitilla which involves hitting a cap with a broomstick.  I'm guessing the racer must make a defensive throw and record some form of hit during the task.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
The title quote of the episode refers to the task performed in these pics:











All teams on these photos are working with cacao seeds.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ianthebalance:
Quote from: ghmorello on May 02, 2024, 02:29:52 PM
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!


OMG I LOVE BARTOLO COLON!
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ghmorello:
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 03, 2024, 04:23:25 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 02, 2024, 02:29:52 PM
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!


OMG I LOVE BARTOLO COLON!

Indeed, his home run was awesome.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVFsq9FQBlc
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ianthebalance:
Quote from: ghmorello on May 03, 2024, 04:59:39 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 03, 2024, 04:23:25 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 02, 2024, 02:29:52 PM
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!


OMG I LOVE BARTOLO COLON!

Indeed, his home run was awesome.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVFsq9FQBlc

I watched him pitch in person a few times when he was with the Angels, including his Cy Young season
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
TARFansurvivor:
Finally they go there!! Sadly not to Santo Domingo, hope they go there in a future season.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
Caps.
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
Caps.
Caps.


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ghmorello:
Alena, hope you got some Bartolo Colon gifs/memes ready for Wednesday.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
Quote from: ghmorello on May 05, 2024, 06:28:09 PM
Alena, hope you got some Bartolo Colon gifs/memes ready for Wednesday.

Who?
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ghmorello:
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 06, 2024, 07:23:40 AM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 05, 2024, 06:28:09 PM
Alena, hope you got some Bartolo Colon gifs/memes ready for Wednesday.

Who?

Bruh, did you not see the player in the dugout with Phil in the press release photos.  Have you ever watched baseball?
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
Quote from: ghmorello on May 06, 2024, 02:10:39 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 06, 2024, 07:23:40 AM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 05, 2024, 06:28:09 PM
Alena, hope you got some Bartolo Colon gifs/memes ready for Wednesday.

Who?

Bruh, did you not see the player in the dugout with Phil in the press release photos.  Have you ever watched baseball?

Nope. Only a few play it. In fact is a minor sport here.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
ghmorello:
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 06, 2024, 03:13:54 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 06, 2024, 02:10:39 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 06, 2024, 07:23:40 AM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 05, 2024, 06:28:09 PM
Alena, hope you got some Bartolo Colon gifs/memes ready for Wednesday.

Who?

Bruh, did you not see the player in the dugout with Phil in the press release photos.  Have you ever watched baseball?

Nope. Only a few play it. In fact is a minor sport here.

Where's "here"?  Anyways, here's why Colon is a memeable player: https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/people/bartolo-colon
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
RealityFreakWill:
The Amazing Race - My Precious Cacao (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yjD_8O_USGo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yjD_8O_USGo</a>

The Amazing Race - My Precious Cacao (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7JtuXyu2Zwc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7JtuXyu2Zwc</a>

Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
All these caps are from the Charcos de Damajagua (the Damajagua Waterfalls):







Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Alenaveda:
Bringing this from the Live Sightings:

Quote from: Jjw26 on November 13, 2022, 09:17:52 PM
Thanks to some sources, I believe teams visited the Damajagua Waterfalls and some sort of farm or orchard in the town of Altamira which I believe is the town or near the town where the waterfalls are. Not exactly sure what exact farm, orchard, or whatever it was, but it had avocados, oranges and papayas (not confirmed if any of those food were involved in a task). Altamira is only about a 35-40 minute drive to Puerto Plata so I believe teams must have started there and then drove into the city to finish the leg.

Following what Jjw26 found, I wonder if the cacao task was placed in Chocolates Altamira.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
north09:
Bartolo Colon also is from Altamira which might place the baseball task in the same area
