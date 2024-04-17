« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)

TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
THE RACE TRAVELS TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME, WHERE THE FINAL FIVE TEAMS MUST COMPLETE TWO ROADBLOCKS, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

My Precious Cacao  For the first time, the Race travels to the Dominican Republic, where the final five teams must complete two road blocks, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
PRESS PICTURES

















Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 AM »














Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 AM »
















Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Looks like Rod is doing both Roadblocks.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
The baseball task involves playing Vitilla which involves hitting a cap with a broomstick.  I'm guessing the racer must make a defensive throw and record some form of hit during the task.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
The title quote of the episode refers to the task performed in these pics:











All teams on these photos are working with cacao seeds.
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 02:29:52 PM
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!


OMG I LOVE BARTOLO COLON!
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 04:23:25 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 02:29:52 PM
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!


OMG I LOVE BARTOLO COLON!

Indeed, his home run was awesome.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVFsq9FQBlc
Re: TAR36: Ep 9: "My Precious Cacao" (5/8/2024)
Quote from: ghmorello on Today at 04:59:39 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 04:23:25 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 02:29:52 PM
OMG, BARTOLO BIG SEXY COLON IS IN THE EPISODE!


OMG I LOVE BARTOLO COLON!

Indeed, his home run was awesome.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVFsq9FQBlc

I watched him pitch in person a few times when he was with the Angels, including his Cy Young season
