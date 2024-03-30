« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)  (Read 939 times)

TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
TO BEGIN THIS LEG OF THE RACE IN SANTIAGO, CHILE, TEAMS SELF-DRIVE IN SEARCH OF MARILYN MONROES ICONIC THUNDERBIRD CAR TO RECEIVE THEIR NEXT CLUE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Save the Stress for Later To begin this leg of the Race in Santiago, Chile, teams self-drive in search of Marilyn Monroes iconic Thunderbird car to receive their next clue, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 10 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
Marilyn Monroe's Thundebird is part of a big items collection from the deceased star located at the Museo de la Moda in the Vitacura neighborhood of Santiago.
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
PRESS PICTURES













Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
So the Pit Stop is Estación Mapocho.



Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
The Chinchineros task in in Parque Quinta Normal
The Skate challenge is in Parque Araucano near the bridge that connects Parque Araucano and Parque Juan Pablo II. That's near Museo de la Moda were Marilyn's Car is.
The vertical wall is in Parque Los Silos.
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
The Amazing Race - Save the Stress for Later (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gU1wJd1bhqM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gU1wJd1bhqM</a>

The Amazing Race - Save the Stress for Later (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lzIIFxfSROA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lzIIFxfSROA</a>
