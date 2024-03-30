« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
Save the Stress for Later To begin this leg of the Race in Santiago, Chile, teams self-drive in search of Marilyn Monroes iconic Thunderbird car to receive their next clue, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 10 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 5: "Save The Stress For Later" (4/10/2024)
Marilyn Monroe's Thundebird is part of a big items collection from the deceased star located at the Museo de la Moda in the Vitacura neighborhood of Santiago.
