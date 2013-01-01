« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 537 times)

2 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:16:05 PM »
Rod & Leticia are approved and are off in 3rd. Anthony & Bailey's heads are spinning!

Sunny & Bizzy are almost finished up while Angie only wants to focus on herself and Danny.

Juan & Shane get grandmas' approval and are off in 4th. Beach Boys read ingredients they didn't even understand are switch back to the yipaos. Yikes.

Juan & Shane are on Rod & Leticia's heels. Beach Boys back at it with the trucks while Sunny & Bizzy pass at the cooking!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:17:45 PM »
Ricky & Cesar arrive at the coffee plantation of Casa Loma. ROADBLOCK! "Who's feeling picky?"
One team member must pick ripe cherries then process 1 kilogram of them through a husking machine to receive their next clue. Cesar does the RB.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Online ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:18:03 PM »
Wow, the twins are not that smart, aren't they?
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:20:35 PM »
Kishori & Karishma arguing that they will drop their plates on the way to the judges. Teams in the background still cooking. They are disapproved with raw plantains. Amber & Vinny try and are approved in 6th.

Sunny & Bizzy get a little crazy in the tuk-tuk. Angie & Danny pass the cooking in 7th.

"I don't want to mess up Jesus either."- Anthony. They can't even tie a knot. :funny:

"Will we be the first team to switch Detours like four times?" Jeeps honking and psychedelically in the background.

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:21:01 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 09:18:03 PM
Wow, the twins are not that smart, aren't they?
At least they are honest about it. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:26:20 PM »
We come back to the twins making the worst decision they ever made. They go back to the cooking. Bailey is smiling through the pain.

Kishori & Karishma are back and are approved in 8th.

Cesar going to the husker. Ricky is proud of him. He only has half a kilo.

Kishori & Karishma want to win while Amber & Vinny's tuk tuk is stuck. They give it a good push up the hill.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:27:45 PM »
Angie & Danny are approved in 9th (oops, that other team was Yvonne & Melissa.) Michelle & Sean hoping they get approved the first time. Bailey says the title quote while back at the station.

Cesar finishes the husking and grab their clue. PIT STOP: Casa Loma Overlook.

Leticia does the RB.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:29:16 PM »
Shelisa does the RB for Derek and has never heard of a coffee cherry, but is interested in the process. Michelle & Sean having a bit of a tiff at their cooking station.

Juan & Shane arrive at Casa Loma. Shane does the RB. "That coffee's gonna taste good, baby!" - Juan. Shane tunes him out. "Let your haters be your motivators!" - Juan. Why wasn't this the title quote? :funny:

Ricky & Cesar arrive at the Pit Stop in 1ST! They win OneKey Cash to Cape Town, South Africa!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 PM »
Cesar says today was magical to enjoy themselves. A perfect date for them.

Sunny & Bizzy arrive at Casa Loma in 5th. Sunny says there are signs of her grandma all around her in Colombia today because she was raised on a farm.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1763
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:31:12 PM »
He's gone unnoticed as far as race skills go, but I have a feeling Cesar is gonna end up being one of those historically strong racers that pulls his team far. He led their team through this leg and built a sizeable lead.
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM »
Amber & Vinny arrive at the plantation. Vinny does the RB. Leticia and Shelisa are still needing another half of a kilo. Sunny knows there are untouched ones at the top of the hill as well as Vinny.

Yvonne & Melissa arrive in 7th at the RB.

"I'm the height of Danny DeVito. Kishori needs to do this." - the cousins in 8th.

Sunny doing a random accent while picking cherries.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 PM »
Kishori says there is so much effort that goes into putting food on a plate and is feeling a bit of a perspective moment.

Michelle & Sean finish the cooking in 10th. Anthony & Bailey have to pick up the slack.

Angie & Danny arrive in 9th at the RB. Angie does the RB.

Vinny says he has an all-hands on deck strategy and knows what 2 pounds feels like. Vinny gets it all on his first try! They move up fast! Amber runs off to meet him.

Kishori, Angie, and Yvonne (invisibly) still working on it. Leticia meets the 1 kilo goal!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:35:54 PM »
Amber & Vinny are TEAM NUMBER TWO! Most improved team award!

Derek & Shelisa also finish the cherry picking. A dog snores while Anthony & Bailey finish the Detour.

Shane gets the RB finished up followed by Sunny & Bizzy as well. Yvonne & Melissa leave in 7th.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 PM »
"Pick those cherries Kishori! Your butt looks great from here!" - Karishma.

Angie must keep picking while Danny wishes she went up the mountain a little more.

Kishori & Karishma leave in 8th with 1 kilo. Danny reminds his mom that teams are leaving while Angie tells him to be quiet.

"That's alright. Take a nap."- Angie. Danny is visibly frustrated.

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 PM »
We come back to Angie & Danny in the weeds as she needs to take a sip of water. "You got this mom." Danny says a little threateningly.

Juan & Shane and Rod & Leticia climbing. Yvonne & Melissa go the wrong way. Shelisa yells at Derek for wasting time. All teams a little lost as Sunny & Bizzy are looking too. Kishori & Karishma are pushing!

Derek & Shelisa end up finding the mat as TEAM NUMBER THREE!

Juan & Shane scoping it out and Shane slides down the hill on his bum! :funny: Epic foot race music!

Juan & Shane are TEAM NUMBER FOUR and Rod & Leticia are TEAM NUMBER FIVE.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 PM »
Yvonne & Melissa arrive at the Pit Stop in 6TH while Sunny & Bizzy are TEAM NUMBER SEVEN.

Kishori & Karishma run down the hill to meet Phil with all the other teams. TEAM NUMBER EIGHT!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 PM »
Angie & Danny still picking and climbing. Anthony & Bailey are pumped just to be moving. Michelle & Sean arrive at Casa Loma. Michelle does the RB. They see the steep hill. Michelle slips and Sean is in "Hell no" mode. Step by step.

Sean is having a meltdown over the coffee plantation hill.


Commercials and Phil asking for applicants.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM »
We come back to Mika & Canaan Michelle & Sean vs. Water Slide Casa Loma's terrain. "You're not going to slip on steps!"

"I can't!"- Sean

Sean feels like he could slide right off. He nearly pulls a Mika right there in the moment.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:54:30 PM »
Beach Boys are hoping it's not something hard, but something really cool at the coffee plantation. Sean catches up with Danny saying there is still one team behind.

Michelle gives motivational advice while picking coffee cherries. Angie passes the RB in 9th! They see the Beach Boys on the way out. It's now Michelle & Sean vs. Anthony & Bailey. Sean wishes to help Michelle, but can't do anything because of the RB rules. Anthony starts picking.

Angie & Danny are TEAM NUMBER NINE!

Anthony gets distracted by a blue-backed bird. Someone identify it. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 PM »
Michelle gloops down the side of the mountain and delivers the kilo of coffee cherries right behind Anthony & Bailey.

It's a foot race! Michelle's legs are aching. Level 5! On the treadmill! It's pouring rain!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 PM »
Michelle & Sean make quite an entrance on the mat with Phil as Sean wipes out on the mat and Michelle tumbles in (almost). They are TEAM NUMBER TEN!

Anthony & Bailey arrive and have been eliminated from the race. Bailey says this is all about the adventure. Phil says they have a very unique connection. They enjoyed time with each other that they probably wouldn't otherwise.

End credits! Stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:59:39 PM »
NEXT WEEK!!!
Show content
Teams take flight over Medellin! Sunny & Bizzy get stumped. "The earth I find makes us think." Michelle stumbles. And Amber & Vinny reach a breaking point. "I would rather be last! That's it!"- Amber
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5032
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/27/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 PM »
What an improvement in my opinion! :lol: That was the episode for tonight and thank all of you for joining the realtime audience transcript! Let your voice be heard below and give your thoughts, praises, critiques, epiphanies, and anything in between! Can't wait to do this again next week. I'll leave you with that.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 