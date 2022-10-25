Quote

1(+0) Ricky & Cesar* (1-2) Before any other team has even arrived to this task 2(+4) Amber & Vinny* (1-2) 3(+0) Rod & Leticia* (1-2) 4(-2) Derek & Shelisa* (1-2) 5(-1) Juan & Shane* (1-2) 6(-1) Sunny* & Bizzy (2-1) 7(+0) Yvonne & Melissa* (1-2) 8(+0) Kishori* & Karishma (2-1) 9(+0) Angie* & Danny (1-2) 10(+0) Michelle* & Sean (2-1) 11(+0) Anthony & Bailey* (1-2)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 36, Episode 3, "It's not over til Phil sings"Film date: probably 2022-10-28This leg of the race will take place in Guatapé, Colombia. Teams will depart in three groups every 15 minutes. We do however get a shot of all teams departing simultaneously so they must have filmed at least one false start as well.The episode starts with some product placement where Phil talks about Expedia designed adventures. This leg will be inspired by such adventures.Teams are released from the parking lot in front of El Peñón in the following order:Group 1: 07:15* Rod & Leticia* Ricky & Cesar* Derek & ShelisaGroup 2: 07:30* Juan & Shane* Yvonne & Melissa* Angie & Danny* Amber & VinnyGroup 3: 07:45* Michelle & Sean* Anthony & Bailey* Sunny & Bizzy* Kishori & KarishmaThe first clue tells teams to climb the stairs of El Peñón to find their next clue.El Peñón is an imposing rock standing behind the racers. Racers will have to climb more than 60 stories to get to the top. According to Wikipedia there are 740 steps to the top. Climbing these stairs is no walk in the park."My age is killing me", Shelisa"Try keeping a good pace, keep the breathing under control, counting my steps", Ricky is smart"We're just gonna take it in moms pace", Danny"Slow and steady today", Anthony & Bailey"I'm petrified of heights", SeanWe learn that during the pit stop Sunny got news that her grandmother passed away."This leg's for grandma", BizzyTeams reach the top in the following order:1. Ricky & Cesar2. Derek & Shelisa3. Rod & Leticia4. Amber & Vinny5. Juan & Shane6. Yvonne & Melissa7. Angie & Danny8. Sunny & Bizzy9. Anthony & Bailey10. Michelle & Sean11. Kishori & KarishmaDetour: Bandeja Paisa or YipaoIn Bandeja Paisa teams must cook three servings of this dish which includes Rice, Beans, Chiharrones, Eggs, Carne Asada, Plantains, Arepas, Chorizo and Avocado. Their plates will then be judged by a panel of three local grandmothers. They are given a recipe, with a picture what the finished should look like. The instructions are in English while some ingredient names are in Spanish. They are also given the ingredients they need and the clue mentions that there is a limited number of extras if needed. Each clue also contains a unique photo. Teams doing the cooking must match this to the Zócalos (frescoes) to find their cooking station.In Yipao teams must pack a Willy's jeep to match a given example. This is much harder than it sounds as there is an awful lot which needs to be packed. In fact it turns out to be so hard that the teams which attempt it all eventually switch to cooking.To get to the detours teams need to get into one of the provided high speed water taxis. Once they have selected a driver they may not switch. Which Angie & Danny probably hoped that they could because their boat has a very hard time getting the engine started. They can not do anything else than just sit there while their driver desperately tries to get the engine going. Eventually the motor starts and they are on their way, but not before two other teams have passed them.The two last teams; Anthony & Bailey and Michelle & Sean seem to get lost on the way to the boats so they fall further behind.Most teams decide to go cooking as they have just climbed a bazillion steps and they do not feel up to any physical challenges."You can't beat this experience", Rod is happy in the boat"Shelisa want to come on The Amazing Race because she had a cancer scare about 3-4 years ago", Derek"I'm still in recovery mode", Shelisa"Today we're gonna try to use our brain more than our body", VinnyWe learn that Juan was born in Colombian, his family moved to the USA when he was about 7 years old."I'm a chef and I do freelance, I work a lot in catering", Cesar feels that this detour is made for him"We do not cook together", ShelisaSunny & Bizzy were planning to do the jeep task but when they stumble upon the cooking stations they decide to do that instead.We learn that neither Kishori nor Karishma has ever cooked meat before as they are vegan and vegetarian. They ask Derek & Shelisa for help to identify the ingredients."Thanks mom & dad, we love you", Kishori & Karishma to Derek & Shelisa"I have no idea how to fry an egg", Danny"It was an example of a truck, we could kind of look at it to see how they did it. Which still did not help. We looked at it and it looked more difficult", Derek describes the truck loading task"This dish is disorganized. You need to know where to put each item.", The judge (in Spanish) to Rod & Leticia after their first attempt at cookingSo the judges really care about the presentation of the dishes. Fortunately for the racers the recipe includes a picture so all Rod & Leticia need to do is to go back and rearrange the food and then they get approved.Anthony & Bailey start the Jeep detour but do not feel up to trying to solve the puzzle of how to pack the things. So they switch to cooking."This is like really beyond us", AnthonyMichelle & Sean are also struggling so they also switch with the boys. Once at the cooking Anthony & Bailey look at the recipe and are dismayed. I am not sure what they expected but apparently this is not it. They do not recognize most of the ingredients, so they decide to switch back to the Jeeps. This time they actually make some progress on the packing. But then it is time to tie some knots..."Are we like the first team ever to switch detours like four times?", AnthonyWhen they get back to the cooking everybody but Michelle & Sean have left."It's not over til Phil sings", Anthony gets the titleTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Ricky & Cesar, cooking2(+0) Derek & Shelisa, cooking3(+0) Rod & Leticia, cooking4(+1) Juan & Shane, cooking5(+3) Sunny & Bizzy, cooking6(-2) Amber & Vinny, cooking7(-1) Yvonne & Melissa, cooking8(+3) Kishori & Karishma, cooking9(-2) Angie & Danny, cooking10(+0) Michelle & Sean, started jeep but switched to cooking11(-2) Anthony & Bailey, started jeep, switched to cooking, switched back to jeep before switching to cooking againThe next clue is a route info which tells teams to make their way to El Cordero de Guatapé and there they must get into one of the marked Tuc-Tucs which will take them to Casa Loma.The last bit before Casa Lorma seems to be a fairly substantial hill. Amber & Vinny's Tuc-Tuc does not have enough power to climb it so they jump out to push."Dude, I'm just pumped to be moving", Anthony & Bailey are happy to be done with the detourTeams reach the clue box at Casa Loma in the following order:1(+0) Ricky & Cesar2(+0) Derek & Shelisa3(+0) Rod & Leticia4(+0) Juan & Shane5(+0) Sunny & Bizzy6(+0) Amber & Vinny7(+0) Yvonne & Melissa8(+0) Kishori & Karishma9(+0) Angie & Danny10(+0) Michelle & Sean11(+0) Anthony & BaileyRoad block: Who's feeling picky?The chosen team member must pick ripe cherries and then use a machine to remove the husks. It seems as if there is a sorting step as well but nothing is said about that (I guess a judge checks that all the picked cherries are ripe). They will also eventually learn that the husk make up at least half of the weight so they need to pick at least 2kg of cherries to get 1kg of beans.We see that Sunny & Bizzy figure out what the task is going to be before they open the clue.The coffee plants grow in a relatively steep slope."I'm the height of Danny de Vito", KarishmaVinny is smart, he gets close to a bush and puts his basket between his legs so he can use both hands to pick. Most other racers hold the basket in one hand and use the other to pick."Pick those cherries Kishori, your bum looks great from here", Karishma"Alright mom, you got this. Eight teams have already come and left", Danny is pressuring his mom"That's not helpful, that's just pressure", Angie does not want to know"Oh, hell no, I don't know about this", Sean does not want to go down the rather steep path to the road block areaIt actually looks like Sean refuses to go down the stairs."I'm really scared of heights", SeanEventually, after some cajoling by Michelle, Sean gets down.When Anthony & Bailey are on their way to the actual road block location they meet Angie & Danny who have just completed the task."You are still in it, there is still a team down there", Danny"A dude, look at that bird. That's absolutely beautiful", While picking cherries, Bailey points out a bird to the camera personWhile the last two teams are picking cherries it starts to rain, which makes the steep slope even slippier.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue reads: "Find Phil, here on the Casa Loma Coffee farm."We get to see a lot of shots of teams looking for Phil so may not have been trivial to find.Teams find Phil and the mat in the following order:1(+0) Ricky & Cesar, win Expedia points for a trip to Cape Town, South Africa2(+0) Amber & Vinny3(+1) Derek & Shelisa4(+1) Juan & Shane, won a footrace against #55(-2) Rod & Leticia6(+1) Yvonne & Melissa7(-1) Sunny & Bizzy8(+0) Kishori & Karishma9(+0) Angie & Danny10(+0) Michelle & Sean11(+0) Anthony & BaileyThe race is fairly tight in the middle, so tight that teams 3-8 are all on the mat at the same time."It's pretty cool we just even got the chance to be here and we're happy that we got to be here", Bailey