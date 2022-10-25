Angie & Danny, mother and son

Kishori & Karishma, cousins

Rod & Leticia, married couple where he is a former NFL player

Sunny & Bizzy, firefighter moms

Juan & Shane, military pilots

Michelle & Sean, married aerobic instructors

Anthony & Bailey, identical twins

Chris & Mary, father and daughter

Amber & Vinny, dating nurses

Yvonne & Melissa, girlfriends from San Diego

Maya & Rohan, sibling students and super fans

Derek & Shelisa, grandparents (ex police)

Ricky & Cesar, Boyfriends

1(+0) Rod* & Leticia (1-0) On his 5th attempt 2(+0) Ricky & Cesar* (0-1) On his 4th attempt 3(+0) Derek* & Shelisa (1-0) On his 1st attempt 4(+3) Juan & Shane* (0-1) On his 2nd attempt 5(-1) Kishori & Karishma* (0-1) On her 23rd attempt 6(+0) Yvonne* & Melissa (1-0) On her 8th attempt 7(-2) Angie & Danny* (0-1) On his 11th attempt 8(+0) Michelle & Sean* (0-1) On his 5th attempt 9(+0) Anthony* & Bailey (1-0) On his 1st attempt 10(+0) Sunny* & Bizzy (1-0) On her 2nd attempt 11(+1) Amber & Vinny* (0-1) On his 1st attempt 12(-1) Chris & Mary* (0-1) After more than 6 attempts 13(+0) Maya & Rohan* (0-1) On his 1st attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 36, Episode 1, "You can't drive while you're crying"Film date: 2022-10-25This season was the 35th season filmed. Then CBS just sat on it while they filmed another season. That season, which was the 36th filmed was released first and is thus known as the 35th season. This season, which was the 35th to film will henceforth be known as the 36th season. This makes my head spin like a bunch of Voladores.The starting line of this season is the beach in front of the Westin Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.The teams in this season are:At the starting line Phil tells the teams that there will be no non-elimination rounds. He also tells them they will visit two new countries which the race has never visited before.Phil tells teams that the first clue is located on a set of cars which are parked in front of the hotel. He then asks them to put on their backpacks before he starts the race. We note that Amber & Vinny seems to be the only team who only has one backpack.Route info: Welcome to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Drive yourselves to downtown Puerto Vallarta and find the Voladores along the Malecon for your next clue.There are no maps in the cars so teams will have to find their way on their own, the Malecon is 9km away. The clue also names two streets where they can park their cars."I wish I didn't fail Spanish twice now", one of Anthony & Bailey"I'm sadly monolingual", Karishma about her being half Mexican"We just started the race, I'm sweating like an animal, I should have exercised maybe a little bit more", Michelle"My Spanish is decent, I minored in Spanish in college", Vinny"As a little kid i dreamed about The Amazing Race", Danny"You can't drive while you're crying", Angie gets the title when she is talking about how happy she is to watch her son fulfill his dream to be on the raceOn their way to the first clue box Maya & Rohan get really lost, it seems as if this makes the flustered which is not good for navigation..."Hopefully there is a team which is just as lost as we are right now", RohanThe later interviews they say that they did not have a map and thought it was going to cost them too much time to get one.When they get to the right area Maya & Rohan turn in on the wrong street. This turns out to be narrow, and a cul-de-sac. Rather than back out they start to turn their car, however the street is not much wider than the car is long so this is not easy. In fact it reminds us of a scene from an Austin Powers movie. When they are almost halfway through the turn they seem to give up for a while."We're sideways, I don't know how we are going to get it back up", RohanIn a later interview they say it took them 20-30 minutes to get the car turned around. Even so they do encounter other teams on the next task, so I guess other teams also struggled with navigation.Teams reach the clue box by the Voladores in the following order:1. Ricky & Cesar2. Rod & Leticia3. Derek & Shelisa4. Yvonne & Melissa5. Anthony & Bailey6. Amber & Vinny7. Chris & Mary8. Michelle & Sean9. Kishori & Karishma10. Angie & Danny11. Sunny & Bizzy12. Juan & Shane13. Maya & RohanDetour: Pick'em up or Pin'em downIn Pick'm up teams need to pick up two rocking horses from a street high up on a hill and transport them down to the beach (300m). The horses are on wheels but the streets are very uneven so the wheels hardly helps. Once they arrive to the dropoff locations they are given tools and have to remove the wheels.In Pin'em down teams get to watch 40s of a battle royale between 16 Luchadores. Actually there are 8 pairs of two fighting each other, in the same ring. The task is then to take 10 drawings of the masks they are wearing and pair up the wrestlers who were fighting each other. There are fights every 5 minutes so if they do not get it right they can watch the next fight.The clue also says that only 7 teams may complete each side of the detour.Ricky & Cesar have been in Puerto Vallarta before so they know that the rocking horses are big, and therefore they decide to do the wrestlers instead.On their way to the rocking horses Shelisa's backpack opens and out drops three crossword books. They leave the books behind."I didn't think about the cobblestones", DerekAn interesting small scene occurs when Kishori & Karishma arrive to the wrestling square. They come from the back so they appear behind Ricky & Cesar and can thus see their answers."Oh, we're not looking, I promise", KarishmaThe rocking horse task is so popular that nine teams want to do it. Chris & Mary arrive as team #8 and by that time there are no more horses so they have to switch. On their way down they run into Juan & Shane and the tell the boys that there are no more horses."Whatever it was, it's over", Juan & Shane are overwhelmed by the chaotic fight between the LuchadoresTeam complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Ricky & Cesar, wrestlers2(+0) Rod & Leticia, wrestlers3(+6) Kishori & Karishma, wrestlers4(-1) Derek & Shelisa, rocking horses5(+1) Amber & Vinny, rocking horses6(-1) Anthony & Bailey, rocking horses7(-3) Yvonne & Melissa, rocking horses8(+3) Sunny & Bizzy, rocking horses9(+3) Juan & Shane, wanted to do rocking horses but had to do wrestlers10(-2) Michelle & Sean, rocking horses11(-1) Angie & Danny, rocking horses12(-5) Chris & Mary, wanted to do rocking horses but had to do wrestlers13(+0) Maya & Rohan, wrestlersRoute info: Drive yourselves to Lienzo Charro Miguel "prieto" Ibarra.Nothing much happens on the way to th next route marker. But some tams inevitably get lost.Team arrive to the next clue box (8km) in the following order:1(+1) Rod & Leticia2(-1) Ricky & Cesar, just after #13(+1) Derek & Shelisa, as #2 are leaving4(-1) Kishori & Karishma, as #3 are leaving5(+6) Angie & Danny6(+1) Yvonne & Melissa7(+2) Juan & Shane8(+2) Michelle & Sean9(-3) Anthony & Bailey, as #8 are leaving10(-2) Sunny & Bizzy11(+1) Chris & Mary, just after #1012(-7) Amber & Vinny13(+0) Maya & Rohan, as #12 are leavingRoad block: Who's feeling loopy?In this road block contestants must jump through a series of seven spinning lassos. And they need to wear a big hat and a handkerchief while doing it, the rope may not touch the hat. If they fail any of the jumps they must restart from the beginning."Hopefully they have a big lasso because I'm pretty tall", Rod"I'm from Texas", Karishma when Kishori asks if she can throw a lassoKarishma commits race sin #1 by not reading her clue thoroughly. This hurts her because she forgets the handkerchief, so when she manages to jump through all of the lassos on her 18th attempt she is not given her next clue. She asks Kishori for the road block clue and rereads it carefully.Michelle & Sean run a double dutch studio so it would look bad for them to struggle at this task, which is just another kind of rope jumping. But Sean is struggling for a little bit before he gets the hang of it.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: "Drive to your very first Pit Stop at Plaza de Los Arcos del Malecón and find Phil on the mat. Warning, The last team to check in will be eliminated!"The mat is actually very close to the location of their first clue."They are less than 10 minutes out, we can still make it", Maya as she & Rohan leave he road block."Now that I'm thinking about it, this road is actually going opposite of where we want to go", Vinny"I don't know how fast I can book it to the mat but I'll try", Chris realize they are fighting for lastTeams arrive to the mat (9km) in the following order:1(+0) Rod & Leticia2(+0) Ricky & Cesar3(+0) Derek & Shelisa4(+0) Juan & Shane5(+3) Michelle & Sean6(+0) Yvonne & Melissa7(+0) Angie & Danny8(+1) Anthony & Bailey, just after #79(+1) Sunny & Bizzy10(-5) Kishori & Karishma11(+1) Chris & Mary12(-1) Amber & Vinny, just after #1113(+0) Maya & Rohan, are eliminated"However, you're still racing", Phil to the first 12 teams reaching the pit stopInstead of a prize or some well deserved rest teams are given a new clue by Phil. That is all but Maya & Rohan who are the last to reach the Pit Stop and get eliminated. Apparently they weren't that far behind because when they are nearing the mat they see the two teams before them leave it."It's been a dream come true", Maya