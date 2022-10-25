« previous next »
And we're back...
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 36, Episode 1, "You can't drive while you're crying"
Film date: 2022-10-25

This season was the 35th season filmed. Then CBS just sat on it while they filmed another season. That season, which was the 36th filmed was released first and is thus known as the 35th season. This season, which was the 35th to film will henceforth be known as the 36th season. This makes my head spin like a bunch of Voladores.

The starting line of this season is the beach in front of the Westin Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The teams in this season are:
  • Angie & Danny, mother and son
  • Kishori & Karishma, cousins
  • Rod & Leticia, married couple where he is a former NFL player
  • Sunny & Bizzy, firefighter moms
  • Juan & Shane, military pilots
  • Michelle & Sean, married aerobic instructors
  • Anthony & Bailey, identical twins
  • Chris & Mary, father and daughter
  • Amber & Vinny, dating nurses
  • Yvonne & Melissa, girlfriends from San Diego
  • Maya & Rohan, sibling students and super fans
  • Derek & Shelisa, grandparents (ex police)
  • Ricky & Cesar, Boyfriends

At the starting line Phil tells the teams that there will be no non-elimination rounds. He also tells them they will visit two new countries which the race has never visited before.

Phil tells teams that the first clue is located on a set of cars which are parked in front of the hotel. He then asks them to put on their backpacks before he starts the race. We note that Amber & Vinny seems to be the only team who only has one backpack.

Route info: Welcome to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Drive yourselves to downtown Puerto Vallarta and find the Voladores along the Malecon for your next clue.

There are no maps in the cars so teams will have to find their way on their own, the Malecon is 9km away. The clue also names two streets where they can park their cars.

 "I wish I didn't fail Spanish twice now", one of Anthony & Bailey
 "I'm sadly monolingual", Karishma about her being half Mexican
 "We just started the race, I'm sweating like an animal, I should have exercised maybe a little bit more", Michelle
 "My Spanish is decent, I minored in Spanish in college", Vinny
 "As a little kid i dreamed about The Amazing Race", Danny
 "You can't drive while you're crying", Angie gets the title when she is talking about how happy she is to watch her son fulfill his dream to be on the race

On their way to the first clue box Maya & Rohan get really lost, it seems as if this makes the flustered which is not good for navigation...
 "Hopefully there is a team which is just as lost as we are right now", Rohan
The later interviews they say that they did not have a map and thought it was going to cost them too much time to get one.

When they get to the right area Maya & Rohan turn in on the wrong street. This turns out to be narrow, and a cul-de-sac. Rather than back out they start to turn their car, however the street is not much wider than the car is long so this is not easy. In fact it reminds us of a scene from an Austin Powers movie. When they are almost halfway through the turn they seem to give up for a while.
 "We're sideways, I don't know how we are going to get it back up", Rohan
In a later interview they say it took them 20-30 minutes to get the car turned around. Even so they do encounter other teams on the next task, so I guess other teams also struggled with navigation.

Teams reach the clue box by the Voladores in the following order:
  1. Ricky & Cesar
  2. Rod & Leticia
  3. Derek & Shelisa
  4. Yvonne & Melissa
  5. Anthony & Bailey
  6. Amber & Vinny
  7. Chris & Mary
  8. Michelle & Sean
  9. Kishori & Karishma
 10. Angie & Danny
 11. Sunny & Bizzy
 12. Juan & Shane
 13. Maya & Rohan

Detour: Pick'em up or Pin'em down

In Pick'm up teams need to pick up two rocking horses from a street high up on a hill and transport them down to the beach (300m). The horses are on wheels but the streets are very uneven so the wheels hardly helps. Once they arrive to the dropoff locations they are given tools and have to remove the wheels.

In Pin'em down teams get to watch 40s of a battle royale between 16 Luchadores. Actually there are 8 pairs of two fighting each other, in the same ring. The task is then to take 10 drawings of the masks they are wearing and pair up the wrestlers who were fighting each other. There are fights every 5 minutes so if they do not get it right they can watch the next fight.

The clue also says that only 7 teams may complete each side of the detour.

Ricky & Cesar have been in Puerto Vallarta before so they know that the rocking horses are big, and therefore they decide to do the wrestlers instead.

On their way to the rocking horses Shelisa's backpack opens and out drops three crossword books. They leave the books behind.

 "I didn't think about the cobblestones", Derek

An interesting small scene occurs when Kishori & Karishma arrive to the wrestling square. They come from the back so they appear behind Ricky & Cesar and can thus see their answers.
 "Oh, we're not looking, I promise", Karishma

The rocking horse task is so popular that nine teams want to do it. Chris & Mary arrive as team #8 and by that time there are no more horses so they have to switch. On their way down they run into Juan & Shane and the tell the boys that there are no more horses.

 "Whatever it was, it's over", Juan & Shane are overwhelmed by the chaotic fight between the Luchadores
 
Team complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Ricky & Cesar, wrestlers
  2(+0) Rod & Leticia, wrestlers
  3(+6) Kishori & Karishma, wrestlers
  4(-1) Derek & Shelisa, rocking horses
  5(+1) Amber & Vinny, rocking horses
  6(-1) Anthony & Bailey, rocking horses
  7(-3) Yvonne & Melissa, rocking horses
  8(+3) Sunny & Bizzy, rocking horses
  9(+3) Juan & Shane, wanted to do rocking horses but had to do wrestlers
 10(-2) Michelle & Sean, rocking horses
 11(-1) Angie & Danny, rocking horses
 12(-5) Chris & Mary, wanted to do rocking horses but had to do wrestlers
 13(+0) Maya & Rohan, wrestlers

Route info: Drive yourselves to Lienzo Charro Miguel "prieto" Ibarra.

Nothing much happens on the way to th next route marker. But some tams inevitably get lost.

Team arrive to the next clue box (8km) in the following order:
  1(+1) Rod & Leticia
  2(-1) Ricky & Cesar, just after #1
  3(+1) Derek & Shelisa, as #2 are leaving
  4(-1) Kishori & Karishma, as #3 are leaving
  5(+6) Angie & Danny
  6(+1) Yvonne & Melissa
  7(+2) Juan & Shane
  8(+2) Michelle & Sean
  9(-3) Anthony & Bailey, as #8 are leaving
 10(-2) Sunny & Bizzy
 11(+1) Chris & Mary, just after #10
 12(-7) Amber & Vinny
 13(+0) Maya & Rohan, as #12 are leaving

Road block: Who's feeling loopy?

In this road block contestants must jump through a series of seven spinning lassos. And they need to wear a big hat and a handkerchief while doing it, the rope may not touch the hat. If they fail any of the jumps they must restart from the beginning.

 "Hopefully they have a big lasso because I'm pretty tall", Rod
 "I'm from Texas", Karishma when Kishori asks if she can throw a lasso

Karishma commits race sin #1 by not reading her clue thoroughly. This hurts her because she forgets the handkerchief, so when she manages to jump through all of the lassos on her 18th attempt she is not given her next clue. She asks Kishori for the road block clue and rereads it carefully.

Michelle & Sean run a double dutch studio so it would look bad for them to struggle at this task, which is just another kind of rope jumping. But Sean is struggling for a little bit before he gets the hang of it.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)Rod* & Leticia     (1-0)On his 5th attempt
2(+0)Ricky & Cesar*     (0-1)On his 4th attempt
3(+0)Derek* & Shelisa   (1-0)On his 1st attempt
4(+3)Juan & Shane*      (0-1)On his 2nd attempt
5(-1)Kishori & Karishma*(0-1)On her 23rd attempt
6(+0)Yvonne* & Melissa  (1-0)On her 8th attempt
7(-2)Angie & Danny*     (0-1)On his 11th attempt
8(+0)Michelle & Sean*   (0-1)On his 5th attempt
9(+0)Anthony* & Bailey  (1-0)On his 1st attempt
10(+0)Sunny* & Bizzy     (1-0)On her 2nd attempt
11(+1)Amber & Vinny*     (0-1)On his 1st attempt
12(-1)Chris & Mary*      (0-1)After more than 6 attempts
13(+0)Maya & Rohan*      (0-1)On his 1st attempt

Route info: "Drive to your very first Pit Stop at Plaza de Los Arcos del Malecón and find Phil on the mat. Warning, The last team to check in will be eliminated!"

The mat is actually very close to the location of their first clue.

 "They are less than 10 minutes out, we can still make it", Maya as she & Rohan leave he road block.
 "Now that I'm thinking about it, this road is actually going opposite of where we want to go", Vinny
 "I don't know how fast I can book it to the mat but I'll try", Chris realize they are fighting for last

Teams arrive to the mat (9km) in the following order:
  1(+0) Rod & Leticia
  2(+0) Ricky & Cesar
  3(+0) Derek & Shelisa
  4(+0) Juan & Shane
  5(+3) Michelle & Sean
  6(+0) Yvonne & Melissa
  7(+0) Angie & Danny
  8(+1) Anthony & Bailey, just after #7
  9(+1) Sunny & Bizzy
 10(-5) Kishori & Karishma
 11(+1) Chris & Mary
 12(-1) Amber & Vinny, just after #11
 13(+0) Maya & Rohan, are eliminated

 "However, you're still racing", Phil to the first 12 teams reaching the pit stop
 
Instead of a prize or some well deserved rest teams are given a new clue by Phil. That is all but Maya & Rohan who are the last to reach the Pit Stop and get eliminated. Apparently they weren't that far behind because when they are nearing the mat they see the two teams before them leave it.

 "It's been a dream come true", Maya
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 36, Episode 2, "Trust but verify"
Film date: 2022-10-25

The last leg ended on Plaza de Los Arcos del Malecón in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. At the mat Phil handed teams a new clue and told them that they were still racing.

I guess that there was a small pause here because nobody is near Phil or the mat when they read the clue, and we clearly see Ricky & Cesar look at their watch as if checking if they are allowed to start now.

Teams are shown opening their next clue in the following order:
1.Rod & Leticia     12:05
2.Ricky & Cesar     12:10+0:05
3.Derek & Shelisa   12:22+0:17
4.Juan & Shane      13:07+1:02
5.Michelle & Sean   13:11+1:06
6.Yvonne & Melissa  13:12+1:07
7.Angie & Danny     13:15+1:10
8.Anthony & Bailey, 13:16+1:11
9.Sunny & Bizzy     13:18+1:13
10.Kishori & Karishma13:31+1:26
11.Chris & Mary      13:41+1:36
12.Amber & Vinny     13:42+1:37

Route info: "Keep racing and make your way on foot to Puerto Vallarta's Zona Romántica and find your next clue at the center of the Iguana bridge."

 "We didn't get first, it was a little disappointing", Ricky
 "I'm big on trust but verify", Melissa gets the title
 "At 12 I was hosting mini Amazing Races in our town", Danny feels like a real super fan

Anthony & Bailey ask the staff of a nearby restaurant for directions. Then while they are talking to the camera a couple of steps away one of the staff gives them back the clue they just forgot there. This is a bad sign for their longevity.

Michelle & Sean and  Kishori & Karishma stumble upon the road block while they are looking for the Iguana bridge.
 "I don't think this is it", Kishori
Even if Kishori thinks this is wrong they also start doing the task. The next team to arrive is Juan & Shane and Kishori immediately ask them if this is the first thing they encountered. As the boy say that they have already done a detour the girls realize that they are in the wrong spot and after a short discussion they leave for the bridge. Michelle & Sean are seated next to them so they overhear everything and also realize that they must leave.

Teams find the clue box on the Iguana bridge (800m) in the following order:
  1(+0) Rod & Leticia
  2(+0) Ricky & Cesar
  3(+0) Derek & Shelisa
  4(+0) Juan & Shane
  5(+1) Yvonne & Melissa
  6(+3) Sunny & Bizzy
  7(+1) Anthony & Bailey
  8(-1) Angie & Danny
  9(+3) Amber & Vinny
 10(+1) Chris & Mary
 11(-1) Kishori & Karishma, just after #10
 12(-7) Michelle & Sean, just after #11

Quote
DETOUR

Detour: 'Balloon Collection'
or 'Color Correction'

Balloon Collection: Collect
three hundred balloons.
Then deliver them to the
balloon vendor at Centro
Cultural Cuale to receive
your next clue.

Color Correction: Search
among the colorful cut out
flags for a strand that does
not match the rest. Then
...

In Balloon collection teams must collect balloons from three different vendors. Each team member must pick up one bunch of balloons at each location. They will get their next clue when they deliver all of their balloons. It doe snot seem to matter if a few of them pops on the way. The furthest set of balloons is about 500m away. Most of the teams have passed at least some of the balloon givers on their way to the clue box so they already have a good idea of where they may be.

In Color collection teams must search the plaza in front of Centro Cultural Cuale for one strand of paper flags (aka Papel Picado) which does not match the others. Each strand holds 10 flags and there are a lot of flags flying over this plaza. On tricky part about this is that teams are only told that they need to search for a strand which does not match the rest. They are not told how the strand will differ. We eventually learn that each strand holds 10 flags of different colors and on the non-matching ones two of the flags are switched.

The end of the balloon detour is right at the square where the color correction task takes place.

Rod & Leticia play rock, paper, scissors about which detour to take.

 "We ran by all of the balloons so we know where they are", Cesar

Ricky & Cesar go to the farthest balloon vendor and grab one bunch of balloons, this is a mistake as they need one each. They grab one from the next vendor as well, but then they meet Rod & Leticia and see that they have two bunches of balloons. They immediately reread their clue and realize their error. It was kind of impressive to see how quickly they realized heir mistake and went to correct it. It was also smart of them to start picking up balloons from the vendor farthest away so they did not have to run around as much with them.

A little bit later Derek & Shelisa, who are still looking for the clue, encounters Ricky & Cesar. They ask for help finding the clue box but the boys only respond with a "sorry". Amber & Vinny has a different experience when they run into Angie & Danny who have no problems telling them where the clue is.

 "We are very proud to be our age and being able to keep up with some of the younger folks", Shelisa
 "I'm proud of mom for sticking up in this heat. Probably harder than childbirth, yes mom or no?", Danny
 "We'll see at the end, what comes out", Angie
 
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Rod & Leticia, balloons
  2(+0) Ricky & Cesar, balloons
  3(+0) Derek & Shelisa, balloons
  4(+0) Juan & Shane, balloons
  5(+0) Yvonne & Melissa, balloons
  6(+1) Anthony & Bailey, started flags but quickly switched to balloons
  7(+1) Angie & Danny, started flags but quickly switched to balloons
  8(+1) Amber & Vinny, balloons
  9(-3) Sunny & Bizzy, flags
 10(+2) Michelle & Sean, balloons
 11(+0) Kishori & Karishma, started flags but eventually switched to balloons
 12(-2) Chris & Mary, started flags but eventually switched to balloons

Route info: "Make your way to Lázaro Cárdenas Park to find your next clue."

On the way to the next clue Danny convinces Angie to give him her backpack. But she still looks like she is struggling in the heat. But the strongest sign that she is really struggling is the fact that in one shot you see the medic walking a few meter away.

Chris also has a hard time so he has to sit down for a while. While he rests Mary prepares some electrolytes for him and he recovers.

Teams reach the clue box at the park (900m) in the following order:
  1(+0) Rod & Leticia
  2(+0) Ricky & Cesar
  3(+0) Derek & Shelisa
  ---- Michelle & Sean, while looking for the Iguana bridge clue
  ---- Kishori & Karishma, while looking for the Iguana bridge clue
  4(+0) Juan & Shane
  5(+0) Yvonne & Melissa
  6(+0) Anthony & Bailey
  7(+1) Amber & Vinny
  8(-1) Angie & Danny
  9(+0) Sunny & Bizzy
 10(+0) Michelle & Sean
 11(+0) Kishori & Karishma
 12(+0) Chris & Mary

Road block: "Who has a skeleton in the closet?"

In this road block the participating team member must paint their team mate's face with a simple skeleton design. They are given a reference picture and all the needed materials. Since the Day of the Dead also coincides with the Monarch butterfly migration the judges are dressed up as butterflies and when done all racers are given a set of butterfly wings which they must wear for the rest of the leg.

 "I feel very qualified for this. I've done drag makeup, I've done musical theater", Ricky
 "My issue is that I'm a perfectionist", Ricky
 "This is harder than it looks, I'll tell you that much. Stop sweating, you're messing up my makeup", Shelisa
 "Anthony's sweat is making this very hard", Bailey

The judges are very lax at this task. Some of the approved face paintings looked like they were made by a 3 year old. To be fair, it is hot and humid so most players are sweating profusely. Ricky and Vinny do the best paintings, by far.

Halfway through Angie tells Danny that she is feeling really dizzy. She lays down and the medic comes with a cold towel. Danny keeps painting her while she lies down on the ground.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)Rod & Leticia*     (1-1)
2(+0)Ricky* & Cesar     (1-1)
3(+0)Derek & Shelisa*   (1-1)
4(+0)Juan* & Shane      (1-1)
5(+0)Yvonne & Melissa*  (1-1)
6(+0)Anthony & Bailey*  (1-1)
7(+1)Angie & Danny*     (0-2)
8(-1)Amber* & Vinny     (1-1)
9(+1)Michelle* & Sean   (1-1)
10(-1)Sunny & Bizzy*     (1-1)
11(+0)Kishori* & Karishma(1-1)
12(+0)Chris & Mary*      (0-2)

The next clue instructs teams to run to the next pit stop at Casa Kimberly. Phil will be waiting under "The bridge of love" which connects Elisabeth Taylor's and Richard Burton's houses.

 "Hey bro, you've got to ask. I'm not approaching people looking like this", Bailey feels that his face paint may not look the best
 "I don't know who Elisabeth Taylor is", Anthony is asking for help (and he gets a laugh for that)
 
Teams reach Phil at the mat (1km) in the following order:
  1(+0) Rod & Leticia, win Expedia points for a trip to Lisbon, Portugal
  2(+0) Ricky & Cesar, just after #1
  3(+0) Derek & Shelisa
  4(+0) Juan & Shane
  5(+0) Yvonne & Melissa
  6(+1) Angie & Danny
  7(+1) Amber & Vinny, just after #6
  8(-2) Anthony & Bailey, just after #6
  9(+1) Sunny & Bizzy
 10(+1) Kishori & Karishma
 11(-2) Michelle & Sean
 12(+0) Chris & Mary, are eliminated

 "I gave you all the action I could today, don't ask for any more when we get back to the hotel", Leticia
 "As a life long fan of The Amazing Race it is truly a dream come true, bucket list checked", Mary
