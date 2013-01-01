Okay, Im gonna say it. Most of these teams are weird??



I have a feeling that *real* 36 was aired before this one as they needed a really strong season to bounce back after the COVID season to keep the show going. Last season felt like such a breath of fresh air with an incredible cast that I fell in love with immediately and interesting tasks and this already just feels like a major step down from that. Wrestling task was kind of cool but other than that, I think even the leg build was a letdown. I know it is just the start so still holding hope, lets see how it is next week!