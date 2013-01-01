« previous next »
TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:59:05 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 09:57:42 PM
First KOR to be an elim?
I believe so.

32 as said by ianthebalance.
Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:59:25 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 09:57:42 PM
First KOR to be an elim?

32 premier
Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 PM »
NEXT WEEK!
Puerto Vallarta still! Kishori & Karishma are caught up in a mixup while the heat takes a toll on Angie. "I'm sorry, sweetie." - Angie

And that is all!
Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 PM »
Thanks everyone for joining the premiere! Quite an interesting start to an action-packed leg. Rohan & Maya, bless your hearts. Still an incredible feat to drive out of that Austin Powers situation. Juan & Shane, kudos to that huge jump in placement throughout the leg. Leave your thoughts, comments, criticisms, and wishes for the extent of this season below and let's get the afterparty conversations flowing! I hope you can join us again same time next week.
Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:49:20 AM »
A fun start that helped us learn about the teams. It's apparent that this is a COVID season with the emphasis on driving and how it took out a team. Love rooting for superfans, but Maya & Rohan's age sadly showed with their navigation and Austin Powers moment.
Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:44:15 PM »
Okay, Im gonna say it. Most of these teams areweird??

I have a feeling that *real* 36 was aired before this one as they needed a really strong season to bounce back after the COVID season to keep the show going. Last season felt like such a breath of fresh air with an incredible cast that I fell in love with immediately and interesting tasks and this already just feels like a major step down from that. Wrestling task was kind of cool but other than that, I think even the leg build was a letdown. I know it is just the start so still holding hope, lets see how it is next week!
Re: TAR 36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/13/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:54:08 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on Today at 02:44:15 PM
Okay, Im gonna say it. Most of these teams areweird??

Yeah, but it's often hard to judge after one episode.

Last season's cast was boring for the first 3 weeks. The claws came out once they got to India.
