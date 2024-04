Weekly Stats of Big Brother Canada 12



Week 1: Anthony, HOH, Avery & Janine nominated, Dinis wins veto, not used, Janine evicted 11-0

Week 2: Victoria, HOH, Elijah & Vivek nominated, Dinis wins veto, used on Vivek, Donna up, Donna evicted 7-3

Week 3: Vivek, HOH, Bayleigh & Elijah nominated, Kayla wins veto, used on Bayleigh, Dinis up, Dinis evicted 9-0

Week 4: Elijah, HOH, Todd & Tola nominated, Lexus wins veto, not used, Victoria got Executive veto, used on Todd, Vivek up, Vivek evicted 8-0

Week 5: Avery, HOH, Elijah & Tola nominated, Tola wins veto, used on self, Matthew up, Matthew evicted 4-3

Week 6: Victoria, HOH, Avery & Kayla nominated, Kayla wins veto, used on self, Elijah up, Elijah evicted 6-0

Week 6: Avery, HOH, Todd & Tola nominated, Bayleigh wins veto, used on Todd, Kayla up, to be continued

Week 7: Tola, HOH, Avery & Bayleigh nominated, Todd wins veto, not used, to be continued