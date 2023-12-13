« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Post-Season Questionnaire  (Read 235 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
Post-Season Questionnaire
« on: December 13, 2023, 10:03:14 PM »
1. Rate the finale.
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Rate the season.
5. Best leg?
6. Worst leg?
7. Are you happy for the winners?
8. If not, then who did you wish would win?
9. Who's the MVP of TAR 35?
10. What changes should happen in TAR 36 and beyond?
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 76
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #1 on: December 13, 2023, 11:24:37 PM »
1. 10/10
2. The Scramble
3. Climbing the Space Needle was the only slow point of the episode
4. I can't put it in the top tier, but it's a solid 8/10
5. Leg 10 (Slovenia-Sweden)
6. Leg 8 (Germany-Slovenia)
7. Eh, I'm indifferent
8. Rob and Corey
9. Anna-Leigh
10. Less Europe/return of the U-turn but only as a singular mechanic, therefore limiting the chances of teams "gaming" the board. Install a time limit for tasks (varying depending on the task) to which if a team doesn't finish in the required time, they get a 45-minute penalty.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54147
  • TAR Detective
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:21 AM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on December 13, 2023, 11:24:37 PM
1. 10/10
2. The Scramble
3. Climbing the Space Needle was the only slow point of the episode
4. I can't put it in the top tier, but it's a solid 8/10
5. Leg 10 (Slovenia-Sweden)
6. Leg 8 (Germany-Slovenia)
7. Eh, I'm indifferent
8. Rob and Corey
9. Anna-Leigh
10. Less Europe/return of the U-turn but only as a singular mechanic, therefore limiting the chances of teams "gaming" the board. Install a time limit for tasks (varying depending on the task) to which if a team doesn't finish in the required time, they get a 45-minute penalty.

Can you tell me more about this? Explain? I do not understand and would like to!
"Less Europe/return of the U-turn but only as a singular mechanic, therefore limiting the chances of teams "gaming" the board."

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1317
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:01:45 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 10:13:21 AM
Quote from: Traveldude1 on December 13, 2023, 11:24:37 PM
1. 10/10
2. The Scramble
3. Climbing the Space Needle was the only slow point of the episode
4. I can't put it in the top tier, but it's a solid 8/10
5. Leg 10 (Slovenia-Sweden)
6. Leg 8 (Germany-Slovenia)
7. Eh, I'm indifferent
8. Rob and Corey
9. Anna-Leigh
10. Less Europe/return of the U-turn but only as a singular mechanic, therefore limiting the chances of teams "gaming" the board. Install a time limit for tasks (varying depending on the task) to which if a team doesn't finish in the required time, they get a 45-minute penalty.

Can you tell me more about this? Explain? I do not understand and would like to!
"Less Europe/return of the U-turn but only as a singular mechanic, therefore limiting the chances of teams "gaming" the board."

Less legs in Europe as recent seasons have been Europe-heavy due to COVID. Return of the basic, Single U-Turn and no Double U Turn to avoid teams burning the board (Twinnie strategy), no U turn vote either
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 