« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Post-Season Questionnaire  (Read 75 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
Post-Season Questionnaire
« on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 PM »
1. Rate the finale.
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Rate the season.
5. Best leg?
6. Worst leg?
7. Are you happy for the winners?
8. If not, then who did you wish would win?
9. Who's the MVP of TAR 35?
10. What changes should happen in TAR 36 and beyond?
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 76
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 PM »
1. 10/10
2. The Scramble
3. Climbing the Space Needle was the only slow point of the episode
4. I can't put it in the top tier, but it's a solid 8/10
5. Leg 10 (Slovenia-Sweden)
6. Leg 8 (Germany-Slovenia)
7. Eh, I'm indifferent
8. Rob and Corey
9. Anna-Leigh
10. Less Europe/return of the U-turn but only as a singular mechanic, therefore limiting the chances of teams "gaming" the board. Install a time limit for tasks (varying depending on the task) to which if a team doesn't finish in the required time, they get a 45-minute penalty.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 