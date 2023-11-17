« previous next »
The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
« on: November 17, 2023, 05:52:23 PM »
Sunday, January 7, 2024 on CBS

Jo Koy, Host
« Last Edit: December 21, 2023, 02:41:52 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
THE GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS ARE...

MOTION PICTURE

Best Motion Picture  Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things

Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture  Animated

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director  Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay  Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Score  Motion Picture

Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song  Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Barbie
Im Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom, Rustin
What Was I Made For?, Barbie

TELEVISION

Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Television Series  Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew McFadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
TODAY IS GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS DAY!

I will not be live posting the winners tonight. I will post the full list of winners tomorrow. Thank you.
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
AND THE GOLDEN GLOBE GOES TO...
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS-MOTION PICTURE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph-The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Robert Downey, Jr.-Oppenheimer

ACTRESS-LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Ali Wong-Beef

ACTOR-LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Steven Yeun-Beef
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS-TELEVISION

Elizabeth Debicki-The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTOR-TELEVISION

Matthew Macfadyen-Succession

MOTION PICTURE SCREENPLAY

Anatomy Of A Fall

ACTOR-TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White-The Bear
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
STAND UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Ricky Gervais

NON-ENGLISH MOTION PICTURE

Anatomy Of A Fall (France)

ACTRESS-TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri-The Bear

ACTOR-TV DRAMA

Kieran Culkin-Successuion
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

The Boy And The Heron

DIRECTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Christopher Nolan-Oppenheimer

ACTRESS-MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emma Stone-Poor Things

ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cillian Murphy-Oppenheimer




Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
MOTION PICTURE ORIGINAL SCORE

Oppenheimer

MOTION PICTURE ORIGINAL SONG

What Was I Made For-Barbie

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

Barbie

TV LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Bear

ACTRESS-TV DRAMA

Sarah Snook-Succession

TV SERIES-DRAMA

Succession

ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Paul Giamatti-The Holdovers
Re: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
MOTION PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Poor Things

ACTRESS-MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone-Killers Of The Flower Moon

MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA

Oppenheimer

THE END
