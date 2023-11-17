THE GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS ARE...



MOTION PICTURE



Best Motion Picture  Drama



Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest



Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things



Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language



Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest



Best Motion Picture  Animated



The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement



Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour



Best Director  Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives



Best Screenplay  Motion Picture



Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama



Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



Best Original Score  Motion Picture



Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon



Best Original Song  Motion Picture



Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me

Dance the Night, Barbie

Im Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom, Rustin

What Was I Made For?, Barbie



TELEVISION



Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso



Best Television Series  Drama



1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Morning Show

Succession



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama



Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama



Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series



Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew McFadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession



Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series



Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef



Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television



Ricky Gervais

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes