AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Best Picture



American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best Actress



Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things



Best Actor



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction



Best Supporting Actress



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



Best Supporting Actor



Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things



Best Director



Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest



Best Original Screenplay



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives



Best Adapted Screenplay



American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best Cinematography



El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Original Score



American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Original Song



"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

"It Never Went Away," American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For?" Barbie



Best Editing



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Production Design



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Costume Design



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Makeup and Hairstyling



Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow



Best Sound



The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest



Best Visual Effects



The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon



Best International Feature



Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)



Best Animated Feature



The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Best Animated Short



Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko



Best Live-Action Short



The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar



Best Documentary Feature



Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol



Best Documentary Short



The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó