The 96th Annual Academy Awards

The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« on: November 16, 2023, 09:18:48 AM »
Sunday, March 10, 2024 on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel, Host

Nominations Announcement-Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #1 on: January 23, 2024, 08:11:06 AM »
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #2 on: January 23, 2024, 07:56:18 PM »
OSCAR NOMINATION ANNOUNCEMENT

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ypr7MgU1Ykw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ypr7MgU1Ykw</a>
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:30:38 AM »
TODAY IS OSCARS DAY!

I will be live posting the winners tonight.
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:00:20 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS!

And The Oscar Goes To...
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:42:13 PM »
Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

Animated Feature

The Boy And The Heron
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:06:01 PM »
Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Make-Up & Hairstyling

Poor Things
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:25:08 PM »
Production Design

Poor Things

Costume Design

Poor Things

International Feature

The Zone Of Interest, United Kingdom
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:54:04 PM »
Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One

Film Editing

Oppenheimer
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:15:58 PM »
Documentary Short

The Last Repair Shop

Documentary Feature

20 Days In Mariupol

Cinematography

Oppenheimer
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:41:22 PM »
Live Action Short

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Sound

The Zone Of Interest

Original Score

Oppenheimer
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:06:01 PM »
Original Song

What Was I Made For, Barbie

Lead Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Re: The 96th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:29:02 PM »
Lead Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Picture

Oppenheimer

The End
