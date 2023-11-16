« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)  (Read 840 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26035
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« on: November 16, 2023, 12:28:34 AM »
TEAMS CONTINUE RACING IN THE STREETS, CAVES AND WATERS OF SLOVENIA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22







In the Belly of the Earth  Teams continue racing in Slovenia, carefully traveling on foot carrying wooden pieces on their back, descending deep into a cave and assembling a giant dragon and scraping off mussels and barnacles in the waters, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 22 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

« Last Edit: November 16, 2023, 03:12:28 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #1 on: November 16, 2023, 10:31:21 AM »
crazy tittle
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26035
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #2 on: November 16, 2023, 05:00:33 PM »
PRESS PICTURES















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26035
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #3 on: November 16, 2023, 05:06:15 PM »












Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26035
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #4 on: November 16, 2023, 05:11:25 PM »












Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26035
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #5 on: November 16, 2023, 05:14:13 PM »








Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26035
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #6 on: November 17, 2023, 12:36:32 PM »
Amazing Race - In the Belly of the Earth (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ka1P7GmuM7Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ka1P7GmuM7Q</a>

Amazing Race - In the Belly of the Earth (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qwUQYcBf3kg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qwUQYcBf3kg</a>
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2518
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 AM »
Looks like racers performing the carrying Roadblock assemble the wooden pieces in front of Dežnik at 13 Trubarjeva cesta, and rejoin their partners at Congress Sq, where they get the next clue sending them to Pivka jama. (The Street View imagery is quite dated; the area has been spruced up since.)

Joel/Garrett and Steve/Anna Leigh are turning from Tržaška cesta in Ljubljana onto the A2, which fits into the drive towards Pivka jama.

The kayaking (second Roadblock?) looks like the Fonda Fish Farm in Parecag on the Adriatic Coast, right next to the Croatian border. (You'd get there through the docks at Lucija.)

Edited: I missed the second paddle (held by Steve) behind Anna Leigh, so the kayaking's probably not a second Roadblock as elthemagnifico mentioned.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:01:32 PM by Neobie »
Logged

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM »
looks like the barnacle one may be going to be a detour task, with the other option remains to be seen
(Edit: i believe kayaking may be the second detour option)
the dragon assembly will be an RI task which may be done right after they descend the cave ( teams need to use headlight to enter the cave, so it makes sense the assembling is done when they reach the deep of the cave)
RB might be first since its on the city
 
based on this, so probably the order of the route of this leg will be

pit start > first location > rb > cave > RI task > third location > DT > pit stop (unless theres another RI before the pit stop)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:05:06 PM by elthemagnifico »
Logged
what might have been

Offline colav10

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
Re: TAR35: Ep 9: "In the Belly of the Earth" (11/22/2023)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:43:00 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D7kMaXT9xg0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D7kMaXT9xg0</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 