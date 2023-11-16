Looks like racers performing the carrying Roadblock assemble the wooden pieces in front of Dežnik
at 13 Trubarjeva cesta, and rejoin their partners at Congress Sq, where they get the next clue sending them to Pivka jama. (The Street View imagery is quite dated; the area has been spruced up since.)
Joel/Garrett and Steve/Anna Leigh are turning from Tržaška cesta
in Ljubljana onto the A2, which fits into the drive towards Pivka jama.
The kayaking
(second Roadblock?)
looks like the Fonda Fish Farm
in Parecag on the Adriatic Coast, right next to the Croatian border. (You'd get there through the docks at Lucija.)
Edited: I missed the second paddle (held by Steve) behind Anna Leigh, so the kayaking's probably not a second Roadblock as elthemagnifico mentioned.