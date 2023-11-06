« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)  (Read 1728 times)

1 Member and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« on: November 06, 2023, 01:06:00 PM »
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HISTORY OF THE AMAZING RACE, TEAMS VISIT THE COUNTRY OF SLOVENIA, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15



A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day  For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams visit the country of Slovenia. Racers will soar to new heights in glider planes, experience roadblock surprises and battle to remain in the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: November 09, 2023, 03:10:49 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline colav10

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #1 on: November 09, 2023, 02:03:33 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2DCw4zvpypY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2DCw4zvpypY</a>
« Last Edit: November 09, 2023, 02:10:57 AM by colav10 »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #2 on: November 09, 2023, 04:06:56 PM »
PRESS PICTURES













Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #3 on: November 09, 2023, 04:12:56 PM »












Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #4 on: November 09, 2023, 04:17:30 PM »












Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #5 on: November 09, 2023, 04:22:17 PM »












Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #6 on: November 10, 2023, 08:40:17 AM »
The Amazing Race - A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-D-h_8PZaw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y-D-h_8PZaw</a>

The Amazing Race - A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/962OoYX2aV0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/962OoYX2aV0</a>
Logged

Offline rtvguy5750

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #7 on: November 10, 2023, 08:57:21 AM »
Another 2 RBs 1 Detour leg?
Logged

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #8 on: November 10, 2023, 10:02:09 AM »
Wow, this season is on track to be the best in YEARS!  :cheer:
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1233
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #9 on: November 10, 2023, 11:50:09 AM »
Quote from: rtvguy5750 on November 10, 2023, 08:57:21 AM
Another 2 RBs 1 Detour leg?

Whats the second rb?
Logged

Offline angelbaby09

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #10 on: November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM »
           RBs plane and zipline
            RI ice ski
            express pass task
           Detour haystack/painting blocks
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1533
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #11 on: November 10, 2023, 01:16:29 PM »
Quote from: angelbaby09 on November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM
           Detour painting blocks

Beehives
Logged

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1313
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #12 on: November 10, 2023, 02:00:54 PM »
Quote from: angelbaby09 on November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM
           RBs plane and zipline
            RI ice ski
            express pass task
           Detour haystack/painting blocks
I think both team members zip line so its not a RB. Its a means to get to the ski task.

Train to Slovenia
RB plane
RI zip line
Active RI ski
Express Pass task
Detour haystack/painting
Pit Stop

Not as full as India 2 and Germany but still more full than standard TAR
« Last Edit: November 10, 2023, 02:07:20 PM by RaceUntilWeDie »
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1233
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #13 on: November 10, 2023, 03:32:51 PM »
Tbf there can always be something else (something small of course) included that isnt shown in the press pics. Like the making a wish in Vietnam this season
Logged

Offline rtvguy5750

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #14 on: November 10, 2023, 03:59:00 PM »
also could the beards potentially be last to leave the RB? it looks like from the sneak peaks they get there first but the press photos show Joel lying on his own in one + another with Morgan celebrating? It did seem like Garrett got the numbers right from the preview though...
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2517
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #15 on: November 11, 2023, 11:10:03 AM »
Teams start their drives at the carpark beneath Kongresni trg (which they'll visit again the next leg).

Is the Pit Stop back in Ljubljana, along the Ljubljanica River?
« Last Edit: November 11, 2023, 01:30:13 PM by Neobie »
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2517
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #16 on: November 11, 2023, 11:43:33 AM »
The hay task is between Rateče and Podkoren here.

The bee task is just behind Bee-Toni in Rateče nearby.

The photo of Joel/Garrett running is at Lesce Airport.
« Last Edit: November 11, 2023, 12:04:40 PM by Neobie »
Logged

Online Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1742
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #17 on: November 11, 2023, 04:37:11 PM »
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on November 10, 2023, 02:00:54 PM
Quote from: angelbaby09 on November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM
           RBs plane and zipline
            RI ice ski
            express pass task
           Detour haystack/painting blocks
I think both team members zip line so its not a RB. Its a means to get to the ski task.

Train to Slovenia
RB plane
RI zip line
Active RI ski
Express Pass task
Detour haystack/painting
Pit Stop

Not as full as India 2 and Germany but still more full than standard TAR

I thought the zipline was the Express Pass task? With teams running up the ski jump (the preview with Greg/John and Rob/Corey) and the first one ziplining down and claiming the EP.
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline GMR 602

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #18 on: November 11, 2023, 04:53:26 PM »
So so so happy to see EP take the place of FF where it is task based and not given out as an award for checking in first.

Still miss FF but this is the closest to it in the last few seasons.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1233
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #19 on: November 11, 2023, 06:19:19 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on November 11, 2023, 04:37:11 PM
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on November 10, 2023, 02:00:54 PM
Quote from: angelbaby09 on November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM
           RBs plane and zipline
            RI ice ski
            express pass task
           Detour haystack/painting blocks
I think both team members zip line so its not a RB. Its a means to get to the ski task.

Train to Slovenia
RB plane
RI zip line
Active RI ski
Express Pass task
Detour haystack/painting
Pit Stop

Not as full as India 2 and Germany but still more full than standard TAR

I thought the zipline was the Express Pass task? With teams running up the ski jump (the preview with Greg/John and Rob/Corey) and the first one ziplining down and claiming the EP.

You can see another team about to zipline in the press pics
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2517
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #20 on: November 11, 2023, 10:01:44 PM »
Looks like Todd/Ashlie are in Vienna. A bit of a detour between Salzburg and Ljubljana, but I don't know the specifics of when they were travelling.

Plus a few maps of what we know for now!
Logged

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 AM »
What is the bees task?
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2517
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:57:06 PM »
It looks like one side of the Detour is to paint apiary boxes, as a representation of the role of beekeeping in Slovenia. This task, in particular, takes place at Bee-Toni in Rateče.

Looks like Joel/Garrett's confessional was filmed on the hilltop lookout just south of Ljubljana Castle, which supports the theory that the Pit Stop was back in the capital.
Logged

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:19:41 AM »
Oh wow I hope the racers get stung by bees that would be so funny  :funny:
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26024
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 35: Ep 8: "A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day" (11/15/2023)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:45:26 AM »
Unreleased sneak peek I found on you-tube

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RXaJ-1dyNWU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RXaJ-1dyNWU</a>
Logged
Pages: [1] 2  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 