Another 2 RBs 1 Detour leg?
Detour painting blocks
RBs plane and zipline RI ice ski express pass task Detour haystack/painting blocks
Quote from: angelbaby09 on November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM RBs plane and zipline RI ice ski express pass task Detour haystack/painting blocksI think both team members zip line so its not a RB. Its a means to get to the ski task.Train to SloveniaRB planeRI zip lineActive RI skiExpress Pass taskDetour haystack/paintingPit StopNot as full as India 2 and Germany but still more full than standard TAR
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on November 10, 2023, 02:00:54 PMQuote from: angelbaby09 on November 10, 2023, 12:47:15 PM RBs plane and zipline RI ice ski express pass task Detour haystack/painting blocksI think both team members zip line so its not a RB. Its a means to get to the ski task.Train to SloveniaRB planeRI zip lineActive RI skiExpress Pass taskDetour haystack/paintingPit StopNot as full as India 2 and Germany but still more full than standard TARI thought the zipline was the Express Pass task? With teams running up the ski jump (the preview with Greg/John and Rob/Corey) and the first one ziplining down and claiming the EP.
