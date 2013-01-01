« on: Today at 06:37:28 AM »
TEAMS CONTINUE RACING IN VIETNAM, WHERE THEY MUST PROPERLY SET UP A FISH STAND AND DELIVER MATTRESSES TO A LOCAL HOTEL, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18The Day Keeps Rockin Here in Vietnam Teams continue racing in Vietnam and face the hustle and bustle of a congested Vietnamese market, where they must properly set up a fish stand and deliver mattresses to a local hotel, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 18 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:27 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged