TAR35: Ep 4: "The Day Keeps Rockin' Here In Vietnam" (10/18/2023)
TEAMS CONTINUE RACING IN VIETNAM, WHERE THEY MUST PROPERLY SET UP A FISH STAND AND DELIVER MATTRESSES TO A LOCAL HOTEL, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18



The Day Keeps Rockin Here in Vietnam  Teams continue racing in Vietnam and face the hustle and bustle of a congested Vietnamese market, where they must properly set up a fish stand and deliver mattresses to a local hotel, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 18 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR35: Ep 4: "The Day Keeps Rockin' Here In Vietnam" (10/18/2023)
PRESS PICTURES











« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:04:29 PM »












« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:08:02 PM »










« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:11:12 PM »










« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:18:09 PM »












