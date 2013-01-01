George convincing another team to take a penalty at the Intersection felt like a total throwback to Boston Rob at the meat Roadblock. At least he treated Pam better this episode.
But I doubt that one comment - "I'm the best strategic Survivor player in worldwide history". He was on Survivor twice and didn't win
Emma & Hayley are rocking it! <3 I expected Emma to be pro at the performance challenges, since she would have danced all around the world as a Wiggle, including Bollywood as she said.
Show content
Sucks that Grant & Chezzi had to go out like that
Channel 10's TARAus seasons are 4-for-4 on having a medical-related elimination.