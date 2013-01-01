« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 7 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 124 times)

0 Members and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5791
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 7 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 02:15:16 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 7 DAY!!! :conf: 



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.



SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Australian Eastern Daylight Time!



And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!



Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 



Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:



We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or not on AEDT and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! [/size] :tup:



Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4111
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:58 AM »
George convincing another team to take a penalty at the Intersection felt like a total throwback to Boston Rob at the meat Roadblock. At least he treated Pam better this episode.

But I doubt that one comment - "I'm the best strategic Survivor player in worldwide history". He was on Survivor twice and didn't win  :funny:

Emma & Hayley are rocking it! <3 I expected Emma to be pro at the performance challenges, since she would have danced all around the world as a Wiggle, including Bollywood as she said.

Show content
Sucks that Grant & Chezzi had to go out like that :( Channel 10's TARAus seasons are 4-for-4 on having a medical-related elimination.
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2379
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:09:36 PM »
Deleted Road Block between the dance and the Pit Stop: Who has a love for the Taj Mahal? as read aloud by Bec & Kate.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4111
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:13:22 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on Today at 01:09:36 PM
Deleted Road Block between the dance and the Pit Stop: Who has a love for the Taj Mahal? as read aloud by Bec & Kate.

The first leg had an unaired Roadblock too, as seen in the spoilers. I wonder why, there's certainly enough room in TAR Australia's runtime for it.

But that explains why we suddenly went from late afternoon to night when the last teams were arriving. After the Mehtab Bagh was a TAR27 Pit Stop, I know it wasn't that far!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:46 PM by Maanca »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 