« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: It's Sink Or Swim For Teams (Leg 2 Questionnaire)  (Read 210 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
It's Sink Or Swim For Teams (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
« on: September 27, 2023, 10:26:14 PM »
1. Rate the Season Premiere.
2. Thoughts on the new twists?
3. Best part?
4. Worst part?
5. Who will win Leg 2?
6. Who will be Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Have you been in a sink or swim situation?
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2307
Re: It's Sink Or Swim For Teams (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: September 27, 2023, 11:29:03 PM »
1. Rate the Season Premiere. 8/10
2. Thoughts on the new twists? I still feel it was too many teams. Hard to follow thirteen storylines. Don't know how the mandatory U-turn is going to work on the American version, so can't say yet.
3. Best part? We have a race. :funny:
4. Worst part? As I said in Question 2. Too many teams.
5. Who will win Leg 2? Margie & Luke, sorry Rob & Corney.
6. Who will be Philiminated? The bros I'm guessing.
7. Who says the title quote and why? Could be one of the teams that are behind.
8. Have you been in a sink-or-swim situation? That's how I learned how to swim. Didn't work.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5782
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: It's Sink Or Swim For Teams (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:55:07 AM »
1. Rate the Season Premiere.
7/10

2. Thoughts on the new twists?
Enjoy the 13 teams and the non-elimination legs. I'm really intrigued to see how the Must-Vote U-Turn turns on in the American version and I'm also intrigued to see this Express Pass Twist - is it going to be like the Fast Forward in Seasons 1-4 and be available on every leg?

3. Best part?
Having no charter plane and having a worldwide route! I'm excited to see how our teams go finding their own flights again -I've missed this from the show post Season 30!

4. Worst part?
The leg design. An unbalanced Detour and then the Pit Stop straight after? Come on! Even us Design Challengers could be able to design a better leg!  :lol: :funny:

5. Who will win Leg 2?
This is an educated guess - but based on their Leg 1 performance, I'm gunna go with Rob & Corey

6. Who will be Philiminated?
I've seen the spoilers for this, so I'm not going to comment on this question to help protect the unspoiled

7. Who says the title quote and why?
Andrea, because her & Malaina are at the back of the pack and they are fighting to stay in the Race!

8. Have you been in a sink or swim situation?
Never. I always swim behind the flags!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 