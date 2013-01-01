1. Rate the Season Premiere. 8/10
2. Thoughts on the new twists? I still feel it was too many teams. Hard to follow thirteen storylines. Don't know how the mandatory U-turn is going to work on the American version, so can't say yet.
3. Best part? We have a race.
4. Worst part? As I said in Question 2. Too many teams.
5. Who will win Leg 2? Margie & Luke, sorry Rob & Corney.
6. Who will be Philiminated? The bros I'm guessing.
7. Who says the title quote and why? Could be one of the teams that are behind.
8. Have you been in a sink-or-swim situation? That's how I learned how to swim. Didn't work.