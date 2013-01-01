« previous next »
It's Sink Or Swim For Teams (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
1. Rate the Season Premiere.
2. Thoughts on the new twists?
3. Best part?
4. Worst part?
5. Who will win Leg 2?
6. Who will be Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Have you been in a sink or swim situation?
Re: It's Sink Or Swim For Teams (Leg 2 Questionnaire)
1. Rate the Season Premiere. 8/10
2. Thoughts on the new twists? I still feel it was too many teams. Hard to follow thirteen storylines. Don't know how the mandatory U-turn is going to work on the American version, so can't say yet.
3. Best part? We have a race. :funny:
4. Worst part? As I said in Question 2. Too many teams.
5. Who will win Leg 2? Margie & Luke, sorry Rob & Corney.
6. Who will be Philiminated? The bros I'm guessing.
7. Who says the title quote and why? Could be one of the teams that are behind.
8. Have you been in a sink-or-swim situation? That's how I learned how to swim. Didn't work.
