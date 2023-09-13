WEEK TWO DANCING SCOREBOARD



Artem tested positive for covid & will not perform tonight. Ezra Sosa will take his place this week dancing with Charity.



LATIN NIGHT



Lele & Brandon

Samba 7 7 7 21



Tyson & Jenna

Salsa 6 6 6 18



Barry & Peta

Cha Cha Cha 5 5 5 15



Adrian & Britt

Samba 5 5 5 15



Mira & Gleb

Salsa 6 6 6 18



Xochitl & Val

Salsa 8 8 8 24



Ariana & Pasha

Samba 6 7 7 20



Mauricio & Emma

Salsa 4 4 4 12



Alyson & Sasha

Tango 7 6 6 19



Charity & Ezra

Cha Cha Cha 7 7 7 21



Harry & Rylee

Salsa 5 5 5 15



Jamie & Alan

Cha Cha Cha 6 5 5 16



Jason & Daniella

Rumba 8 8 8 24



ELIMINATION ROUND



Adrian & Britt and Jamie & Alan were declared in the bottom two.



Jamie Lynn Spears & Alan Bersten were eliminated from the competition.