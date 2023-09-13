WEEK ONE DANCING SCOREBOARD



ORIGINAL DANCE



Xochitl & Val

Cha Cha Cha 6 6 6 18



Barry & Peta

Foxtrot 6 5 5 16



Tyson & Jenna

Cha Cha Cha 4 4 4 12



Alyson & Sasha

Salsa 5 4 4 13



Harry & Rylee

Cha Cha Cha 4 4 4 12



Jason & Daniella

Cha Cha Cha 7 7 7 21



Jamie & Alan

Tango 5 5 5 15



Adrian & Britt

Salsa 6 6 6 18



Lele & Brandon

Tango 6 7 6 19



Mira & Gleb

Cha Cha Cha 6 5 6 17



Mauricio & Emma

Jive 5 5 5 15



Charity & Artem

Tango 7 7 8 22



Matt & Koko

Cha Cha Cha 4 4 4 12



Ariana & Pasha

Tango 7 7 7 21



ELIMINATION ROUND



Mauricio & Emma and Matt & Koko were declared in the bottom two.



Matt Walsh & Koko Iwasaki were eliminated from the competition!