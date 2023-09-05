They're actually splitting 1 leg into 2 episodes. Huh.....

Still 11 episodes, but 10 legs? Interesting.

Wonder if it was budget issue of doing just a longer leg, instead of doing 2 legs.



BTW, sorry for those looking for the livestream links last night. Totally lost the track of time while packing. The episode was 2/3 done by the time I remembered it was airing. Will be flying out tomorrow. Just beware I might just miss posting the links the next two weeks as well, as that would be wed morning for me while in Asia, and I'm not sure about my schedule while there. Will be back in the western hemisphere just before TAR35 premieres. [update: and I just realized the funny irony of this being a Toronto leg, as I'll have layover in YYZ both ways)



Splliting teams into 2 trains were silly at the start, when there was a freaking equalizer at the stock exchange. Teams running through Montreal station like blind chicken was fun, but almost pointless, unless is only for the psychological effect.

Amazed by how much Ty struggled at the pillar challenge. Kat was a great partner here.

So beyond that, half of the episode was basically the face-off, the scifi ARI is introduced, but only started, and all the drama is Ty & Kat being left as the last place at the end of the Face-Off.





Just weird.

