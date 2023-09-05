« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 309 times)

Offline Maanca

  
  
  
TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 05:24:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Online stunami

  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:54:07 PM »
Hum a first, this leg will be split in 2.. (I guess there's only 7 minutes left lol and we still have the task in the market to come....)

Kinda wish they did an extra leg instead of this....but I guess it's cheaper
Offline Maanca

  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 08:54:07 PM
Hum a first, this leg will be split in 2.. (I guess there's only 7 minutes left lol and we still have the task in the market to come....)

Kinda wish they did an extra leg instead of this....but I guess it's cheaper

Was Toronto a megaleg?!
Online Xoruz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 09:01:46 PM
Was Toronto a megaleg?!

There wasn't a distinct end for a first half. They were all in the middle of the alien task. Closer along the lines of the Finland-Ukraine leg. Weird.
Online stunami

  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:13:00 PM »
I'm super confused lol
Not only is Toronto already the most visited city in TARC history but why did they feel like we wanted to see 2 episodes of this?

I feel like there was a lot of filler on this episode.
What was the point of the whole Montreal stop if the destination in Toronto is closed already? 1h30 more sleep for the first 2 teams?
The stock market thing was super useless and could have been a 20 seconds spot.
The roadblock was great, but they spent a lot of time on it, the faceoff was meh and they spent a lot of time on it too.
Love the Alien task.
I wonder how many tasks we have left, just the market one and then pitstop??

Why not film 11 leg? And like if you are trying to save money, they could have done it KOR type with 2 cities that are close?? (Like one leg in Saguenay and one leg in Lac-St-Jean part... or one leg in Toronto and then KOR in Mississauga or around)
anywayyyyyy
Offline Maanca

  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 PM »
Looks like they're taking a page from TARUS' new playbook this season - Megalegs save on cost and accommodation.
Online NumfarPTB

  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:31:56 AM »
They're actually splitting 1 leg into 2 episodes. Huh.....
Still 11 episodes, but 10 legs? Interesting.
Wonder if it was budget issue of doing just a longer leg, instead of doing 2 legs.

BTW, sorry for those looking for the livestream links last night. Totally lost the track of time while packing. The episode was 2/3 done by the time I remembered it was airing. Will be flying out tomorrow. Just beware I might just miss posting the links the next two weeks as well, as that would be wed morning for me while in Asia, and I'm not sure about my schedule while there. Will be back in the western hemisphere just before TAR35 premieres.  [update: and I just realized the funny irony of this being a Toronto leg, as I'll have layover in YYZ both ways)

Splliting teams into 2 trains were silly at the start, when there was a freaking equalizer at the stock exchange. Teams running through Montreal station like blind chicken was fun, but almost pointless, unless is only for the psychological effect.
Amazed by how much Ty struggled at the pillar challenge. Kat was a great partner here.
So beyond that, half of the episode was basically the face-off, the scifi ARI is introduced, but only started, and all the drama is Ty & Kat being left as the last place at the end of the Face-Off.


Just weird.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:56 AM by NumfarPTB »
Offline kyleisalive

  
  
  
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:38:49 AM »
Quote
Not only is Toronto already the most visited city in TARC history but why did they feel like we wanted to see 2 episodes of this?

I did.  Nuts for me, eh?

Hotel X is a 5 min walk from my place-- I can see it from my balcony.  I think that's a bit cooler than seeing a windmill forty minutes outside of Windsor.
