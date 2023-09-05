« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 221 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4077
TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 05:24:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1060
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:54:07 PM »
Hum a first, this leg will be split in 2.. (I guess there's only 7 minutes left lol and we still have the task in the market to come....)

Kinda wish they did an extra leg instead of this....but I guess it's cheaper
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4077
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 08:54:07 PM
Hum a first, this leg will be split in 2.. (I guess there's only 7 minutes left lol and we still have the task in the market to come....)

Kinda wish they did an extra leg instead of this....but I guess it's cheaper

Was Toronto a megaleg?!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1487
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 09:01:46 PM
Was Toronto a megaleg?!

There wasn't a distinct end for a first half. They were all in the middle of the alien task. Closer along the lines of the Finland-Ukraine leg. Weird.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1060
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:13:00 PM »
I'm super confused lol
Not only is Toronto already the most visited city in TARC history but why did they feel like we wanted to see 2 episodes of this?

I feel like there was a lot of filler on this episode.
What was the point of the whole Montreal stop if the destination in Toronto is closed already? 1h30 more sleep for the first 2 teams?
The stock market thing was super useless and could have been a 20 seconds spot.
The roadblock was great, but they spent a lot of time on it, the faceoff was meh and they spent a lot of time on it too.
Love the Alien task.
I wonder how many tasks we have left, just the market one and then pitstop??

Why not film 11 leg? And like if you are trying to save money, they could have done it KOR type with 2 cities that are close?? (Like one leg in Saguenay and one leg in Lac-St-Jean part... or one leg in Toronto and then KOR in Mississauga or around)
anywayyyyyy
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4077
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 9 (September 5, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 PM »
Looks like they're taking a page from TARUS' new playbook this season - Megalegs save on cost and accommodation.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 