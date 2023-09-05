I'm super confused lol

Not only is Toronto already the most visited city in TARC history but why did they feel like we wanted to see 2 episodes of this?



I feel like there was a lot of filler on this episode.

What was the point of the whole Montreal stop if the destination in Toronto is closed already? 1h30 more sleep for the first 2 teams?

The stock market thing was super useless and could have been a 20 seconds spot.

The roadblock was great, but they spent a lot of time on it, the faceoff was meh and they spent a lot of time on it too.

Love the Alien task.

I wonder how many tasks we have left, just the market one and then pitstop??



Why not film 11 leg? And like if you are trying to save money, they could have done it KOR type with 2 cities that are close?? (Like one leg in Saguenay and one leg in Lac-St-Jean part... or one leg in Toronto and then KOR in Mississauga or around)

anywayyyyyy