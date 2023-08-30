« previous next »
TAR35: Greg Franklin & John Franklin (Brothers)

RealityFreakWill

TAR35: Greg Franklin & John Franklin (Brothers)
Greg & John

Greg Franklin

Age: 25

Occupation: Software Developer

Residence: New York, NY

John Franklin

Age: 27

Occupation: Product Manager

Residence: Mountain View, CA
maf

Re: TAR35: Greg Franklin & John Franklin (Brothers)
Did anybody notice that in one of the background photos of these guys they were showing during the premiere they were standing in front of the mud volcano from season 28?
ianthebalance

Re: TAR35: Greg Franklin & John Franklin (Brothers)
Did anybody notice that in one of the background photos of these guys they were showing during the premiere they were standing in front of the mud volcano from season 28?

I did notice that  :cheer:
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR35: Greg Franklin & John Franklin (Brothers)
Our Amazing Race Audition Video | Greg and John

We made this on a whim while visiting our grandparents for their 75th wedding anniversary. We submitted our video via the general application website and didn't hear back for four months, until a casting producer found it compelling enough to call us for "The Amazing Race" Season 35. If THIS cringy video got us through the casting door, you can do it too!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rsmJOfDAXbM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rsmJOfDAXbM</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR35: Greg Franklin & John Franklin (Brothers)
CONGRATULAIONS

GREG & JOHN FRANKLIN

THE AMAZING RACE 35 CHAMPIONS
