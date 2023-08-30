Our Amazing Race Audition Video | Greg and John



We made this on a whim while visiting our grandparents for their 75th wedding anniversary. We submitted our video via the general application website and didn't hear back for four months, until a casting producer found it compelling enough to call us for "The Amazing Race" Season 35. If THIS cringy video got us through the casting door, you can do it too!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rsmJOfDAXbM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rsmJOfDAXbM</a>