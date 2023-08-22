« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 551 times)

TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 04:55:57 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:46:18 AM »
Another weird leg.

Now it was understandable why Leg 6 ending was edited that way, with only two teams checking in being shown. It was for the weird twist they added at the pit stop for the other teams, which was an improptu memory challenge, for the final spot on Train 1. It was an interesting idea, but tt didn't really affect the outcome. The top 3 teams were still the top 3 teams.
This leg felt like a race among the top 3 alliance teams, and another race between the other 3.
First ARI was weird, which included a cash prize from Samsung, but basically unless you're in train 1, it would basically be impossible to compete for that. Unlike the hunt for the 3 EPs, is less of risk and opportunity decision, it was simply attached to the task.
Making both detour options with limited stations is always cool, however just odd for this leg. With all top 3 teams deciding to stick together after leaving the water park ARI, one of sides of the Detour was fully filled. So entire train 2, was forced into either waiting for train 1 to finish if they chose puzzle side, or switch to the other detour. Puzzle side seems clearly a lot easier that the swing side. Considering how far apart were the teams, I don't even think that if a bottom 3 team decided to wait for the puzzle, would've changed much the outcome.
As a concept the face-off was intriguing, reminds me when Texas Hold'me was really a thing on tv like 15 years ago, it did shift placements a little a bit among the two groups, but it wasn't great tv, being also weirdly edited. Though the result of the Face-Off pretty much determined the outcome of the leg. It wouldn't be a Face-Off, and probably would be even a less interesting tv, but it would be interesting if the poker challenge was an tournament instead, of just 2x2. Teams departure could be closer together, and the fact that there was a long drive afterward, outcomes might have been closer.
The final math ARI lost a lot of the challenge, with a lot of teams just helping each other.

And with that Ty and Kat bag another win, with top 3 teams remaing the same.
JasPaul and Derek was a very unevenly edited team throughout the season so far. When they tried buidling an alliance with the girls, the latter were eliminated at that leg, as there were no strategy to address the 2xPass.  When they tried creating one with Ben and Anwar, that did not benefit the latter, who already had a way stronger bond with their EP alliance.  And this time, helping the drag queens, didn't help them at all, and actually contributed into their elimination.

From the preview:
Show content
Really curious how this next 2xPass will play out.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:10:25 AM »
Well, I correctly predicted the Pit Stop when they filmed this. The natural fit to end a leg in Windsor would be at the southernmost point in Canada.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:55:02 PM »
Just finished the episode
I love that team Derpal thinks that because they help team drag find one of the ducky (which maybe saved them 2-3 minutes) that that team should help them while fighting for last place and elimination....LOL Like come on....
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:40:06 PM »
When Ty & Kat are leaving the Face Off at Rock Bottom and he says he's so proud of her, if u look out the driver's side window, that's me in the car going real slow. They had just made a u-turn and we were about to do the same.  :funny:
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:50:07 PM »
Congrats on your screentime, Sue. You waited 9 seasons for this moment and I didn't doubt you'd pop up somewhere in the background :D
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:56 AM »
I was the Poker dealer!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:10:56 AM »
Quote from: StuckinARutt on Today at 08:06:56 AM
I was the Poker dealer!

Any secrets, fun facts you can share with us about your experience??
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:38:33 AM »
I have a company out of London that rents out casino tables and dealers for events, so I was contacted about providing someone for this challenge. (The only info I was given was a brief description of the challenge and that it was for a Nationally Televised program). Being fans of the show I was pretty certain what it was. After an interview I ended up being selected myself and they confirmed it was for TAR.

We filmed B-Roll for a few hours a few days ahead of time. Basically anything you see without racers was from that. Various shots of the cards/chips as well.

On the day of teams we knew teams were on their way as crews had a group text chat going. First team in to last team out was probably only 2-3 hours.

Justin and Jermaine were incredibly difficult to teach. They didn't show much of their interactions but they were losing their cool every time they lost. It was a shock to me, as I deal with beginner players all the time, and they just couldn't grasp even the simplest basics of the game. They were considering taking a penalty and despite the few comments of "having fun", were all around not enjoying their time. Still nice and funny guys though.

Derek/Jas bantering while they were waiting out the clock was non-stop 15 mins of hilarity that I thought would make for good TV but they cut that down to 1-2 lines.

Jon wanted to do all kinds of crazy "all in!" ad lib type lines when he was introducing the game but producers tried to reign him in lol.

Art dept spent a lot of time trying to clean and install the glass frames into the table (set production, not one of mine) so they could get a good view of the cards.

I also found it interesting from a fan POV that while we knew each team had their own camera crew following them around (camera and sound guy), they set it up so that each team would sit down to play and their respective camera guys would come right in behind them, install their cameras on the moving rails and continue filming them for the challenge. Then pick up and leave with them. I would have always thought each challenge had their own stationary cameras.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:51:15 PM »
In late April, I heard that TARC was coming to my city, Windsor, Ontario. Ever since the show began, Ive had a running list of possible tasks/sites ready. Ready for the day they would come here. The time had come!

So, armed with only speculation, my (adult) daughter Sam and I started scouting places a few days before we thought the leg was to be filmed- Saturday May 6th. Willistead Manor - one of my top 5 places to film - looked not-ready for prime time. Construction on one side, complete with a porta-potty. The grass hadnt been cut.

We checked a few more places on my list. Nothing seemed out of place or ready for filming. Except for one wee, weird thing. As we drove along the river, past the sculpture garden, we noticed a couple of guys fidgeting with blocks which closely resembled an existing sculpture. Could be nothing. Could be something. I put a star next to the sculpture park on my list of possibilities.

And how would the teams get here? The most likely was ViaRail, because theyve done that in Ontario before, and flights to Windsor suck. So on Thursday, off to the train station we went. Lo and behold, in the parking lot across from the main entrance was a roped off section - enough for 5 to 7 cars.

The next day, 7 shiny, new Chevy Equinox magically appeared, all lined up in a nice convenient row. Five red, one white and one blue. BINGO! WE GOT EM!!!

We set off bright and early on the day of filming, loaded up with water, Starbucks Venti coffees (size matters later) and coffee cake. We went back to Willistead. It was still messy. Checked a few other places before going back to the station to wait. Cars were gone from what looked like a perfect promotional spot to the far end of the parking lot, next to the exit. No doubt to get a better shot of teams running to the cars. (and they didnt even use that footage)

We parked at the side of the station so we could get a good view of teams running to the cars, and waited until the 11 AM train arrived. I decided to get out and walk around as the train came in. The first team off the train I saw was Ben & Anwar. I ran back to the car cos I knew this would be quick! I giddily screamed at Sam, I saw Ben and Anwar!!!

They were held back until the camera crew could position themselves, then off they went. Ty & Kat, Ben & Anwar, and Ty & Kay. Geez, these teams look good!
Me: Go, go, GO! Follow that car!
We were pumped. The chase was on!!!
We were tailing Ben & Anwar. When they turned east onto Wyandotte, we wondered where the frack they were going. They drove about a kilometer before they made a u-turn. We were right behind them. At one point we had to pull up next to them at a red light.
Me: Dont look. Dont look. DONT LOOK!
I looked.
I had to. I mean, what choice did I have???
They looked good.
We decided to hang back a bit because we were being waaay too obvious. We also didnt want to interfere in any way with the teams, or production. Big mistake. Huge. We lost them at the next light but thought we could see them way up ahead turning right (north towards the river). This seemed logical because we had Caesars Windsor as a possible stop. Still didnt see them.

Luckily another team crossed in front of us going west so we followed them. By this time we were overstimulated from the coffee, in hysterics, and feeling like we were in a chase scene from Fast and Furious. But they drove past the casinowhere the hell were they going?

We ended up at Adventure Bay Waterpark. We circled the block, parked, and waited only 15 to 20 minutes. Just as I was about to go in for a closer look, teams started to leave. Thats how fast it took for them to complete that task.
Sam: Whadda we do? Whadda we do?
Me: Follow them!!!
By this time, we were committed to following whoever the lead team was. That seemed like the logical thing to do.
Next stop was the sculpture garden and sure enough those blocks WERE a task. Several teams were there but as we waited Jas & Derek and Deven & Amanda ran right in front of us (together) to the task. (Did I say, these teams look good?) About 5 minutes later, the same 2 teams ran out together - presumably to switch Detours. (At the time, I mistakenly thought the Waterpark was a Detour task)

Ty & Kay finished the sculpture task first, so we followed them. They were headed to Sandwich - WHERE I LIVE!!! Sam and I were in a daze. We also had to pee. Those Ventis had kicked in. They ended up at Rock Bottom bar, a place my son later said, You mean the Old Peoples bar? Next to the Dollarama? Yep. That place.  WHY THAT PLACE???

At first I thought it was the Roadblock because Kay was pacing and studying the board, looking like she was memorizing something. So I took a little walk and saw Face Off and Texas Holdem. Ty & Kay waited out front for the next team. And waited. We still needed to pee, and not knowing if wed get another chance, decided to drive 30 seconds to my place. Im serious. We were that close to home! Amazing Race Canada was in my backyard!!!

We got back in time to see Ty & Kat arrive, with Ben & Anwar right behind them. The two TyK teams went in but only one came out - Ty & Kat.

Needless to say, we followed them. They headed east. Where the frack were they going?
Soon we were on the 401 Eastbound.The 401 chase was hilarious. Ty & Kat stayed in the left lane, sticking to the speed limit. We stayed abt 10 car lengths behind, in the right lane. Maybe Colasantis? A greenhouse in Leamington? Point Pelee? Nope. They kept going. Sam and I were seriously questioning our life choices. They finally turned off at Tilbury, going southbound. Left, right, left, right. Seriously, if you wanted to know where the middle of nowhere was, we had found it. Just farmland and wind turbines for miles and miles, as far as you can see. There is absolutely NOTHING there that could possibly be a task. We went through a town/not a town called Coatsworth. Seriously, it was just an intersection. They turned down a road which turned into a dirt road.Thats when we said Nope! We had just put new tires on the car, so there was no way we were doing that.

Then we got an idea that because we were an hour out of Windsor, there was no reason for them to drive all the way back. The most logical place for a pitstop might just be Point Pelee National Park. After all, its the southernmost point of mainland Canada. So we turned around and passed Ty and Kay going in the other direction. We drove the 25 minutes to the park. It was crowded, as it usually is for a Saturday. So we realized we were done and went for fish and chips, as one would do after a long day of chasing TARC teams.

Of course it bothered me for days, wondering where the hell they could have been going. An hour out of Windsor, for crying out loud. Stuck in the flatland nether region between Windsor and Chatham. Nothing to see here but huge farms and wind turbines. Wind turboh, wait.

Thoughts:
They never did a Windsor pizza task - seriously??? I demand a re-do!
We never got to see Jon Montgomery.
These people move quickly! Kudos to the hard working camera and sound guys. They are just as amazing as I thought theyd be. And the tasks were completed very fast.
Point Pelee: Its a LONG trek from the parking lot (or the end of the tram loop) to the point - the path is mostly boardwalk (only as wide as a residential sidewalk) until you get to the sandy beach at the point. Too bad they didnt show any of that, it would have been funny.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:27:45 PM »
Quote from: WindsorSue on Yesterday at 07:40:06 PM
When Ty & Kat are leaving the Face Off at Rock Bottom and he says he's so proud of her, if u look out the driver's side window, that's me in the car going real slow. They had just made a u-turn and we were about to do the same.  :funny:

That's awesome, Sue. As someone who also got a 1 second cameo in the background, those are always surprisingly fun to find out you were within the camera shot.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 (August 22, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:45:38 PM »
Quote from: WindsorSue on Today at 12:51:15 PM

Ty & Kay finished the sculpture task first, so we followed them. They were headed to Sandwich - WHERE I LIVE!!! Sam and I were in a daze. We also had to pee. Those Ventis had kicked in. They ended up at Rock Bottom bar, a place my son later said, You mean the Old Peoples bar? Next to the Dollarama? Yep. That place.  WHY THAT PLACE???
......
 We still needed to pee, and not knowing if wed get another chance, decided to drive 30 seconds to my place. Im serious. We were that close to home! Amazing Race Canada was in my backyard!!!
.....
We got back in time to see Ty & Kat arrive, with Ben & Anwar right behind them. The two TyK teams went in but only one came out - Ty & Kat.

I was thinking of you when watching this episode - it sounds like you had fun!  :cheer:

A fun fact - in season 7 episode 3 the pitstop at the University of Alberta Botanical Garden was only a 5 minutes drive from Anthony and James' home. I wonder if they made a pitstop at their house along the way  :funny:
