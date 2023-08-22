Show content

Really curious how this next 2xPass will play out.

Another weird leg.Now it was understandable why Leg 6 ending was edited that way, with only two teams checking in being shown. It was for the weird twist they added at the pit stop for the other teams, which was an improptu memory challenge, for the final spot on Train 1. It was an interesting idea, but tt didn't really affect the outcome. The top 3 teams were still the top 3 teams.This leg felt like a race among the top 3 alliance teams, and another race between the other 3.First ARI was weird, which included a cash prize from Samsung, but basically unless you're in train 1, it would basically be impossible to compete for that. Unlike the hunt for the 3 EPs, is less of risk and opportunity decision, it was simply attached to the task.Making both detour options with limited stations is always cool, however just odd for this leg. With all top 3 teams deciding to stick together after leaving the water park ARI, one of sides of the Detour was fully filled. So entire train 2, was forced into either waiting for train 1 to finish if they chose puzzle side, or switch to the other detour. Puzzle side seems clearly a lot easier that the swing side. Considering how far apart were the teams, I don't even think that if a bottom 3 team decided to wait for the puzzle, would've changed much the outcome.As a concept the face-off was intriguing, reminds me when Texas Hold'me was really a thing on tv like 15 years ago, it did shift placements a little a bit among the two groups, but it wasn't great tv, being also weirdly edited. Though the result of the Face-Off pretty much determined the outcome of the leg. It wouldn't be a Face-Off, and probably would be even a less interesting tv, but it would be interesting if the poker challenge was an tournament instead, of just 2x2. Teams departure could be closer together, and the fact that there was a long drive afterward, outcomes might have been closer.The final math ARI lost a lot of the challenge, with a lot of teams just helping each other.And with that Ty and Kat bag another win, with top 3 teams remaing the same.JasPaul and Derek was a very unevenly edited team throughout the season so far. When they tried buidling an alliance with the girls, the latter were eliminated at that leg, as there were no strategy to address the 2xPass. When they tried creating one with Ben and Anwar, that did not benefit the latter, who already had a way stronger bond with their EP alliance. And this time, helping the drag queens, didn't help them at all, and actually contributed into their elimination.From the preview: