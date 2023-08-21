« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei  (Read 1581 times)

1 Member and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« on: August 21, 2023, 10:14:49 PM »
Joey Graziadei Named The Bachelor for Season 28

ABCs Hit Reality Series Returns in 2024



After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charitys season of The Bachelorette, Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of The Bachelor. The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/joey-graziadei-named-the-bachelor-for-season-28/
« Last Edit: August 22, 2023, 08:38:32 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #1 on: December 20, 2023, 02:30:40 PM »
Serving Love: 32 Remarkable Women Arrive Hoping To Meet Their Match in Joey Graziadei on the Season Premiere of The Bachelor Monday, Jan. 22, at 8/7c on ABC



Love awaits as 32 extraordinary women  the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one  make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. His journey begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 32 women set to vie for Joeys heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.
Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.
Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.
Eleni Lanie, 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.
Maria Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**
Alexandra Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Natalie Nat, 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Samantha Sam, 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.
Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.
Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.
Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.
Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.
**Indicates they previously met Joey on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole Americas hearts on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/serving-love-32-remarkable-women-arrive-hoping-to-meet-their-match-in-joey-graziadei-on-the-season-premiere-of-the-bachelor-monday-jan-22-at-8-7c-on-abc/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #2 on: December 20, 2023, 02:33:42 PM »
Meet the Women - The Bachelor

Love awaits as 32 extraordinary women  the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one  make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. His journey begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s07lMSAg6_w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s07lMSAg6_w</a>
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #3 on: January 19, 2024, 04:35:18 PM »
The Bachelor: 2801 (1/22) (Season Premiere)

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women  the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one  as they make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

The 32 women vying for Joeys heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.
Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.
Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.
Eleni Lanie, 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.
Maria Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**
Alexandra Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Natalie Nat, 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Samantha Sam, 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.
Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.
Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.
Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.
Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.
**Indicates they previously met Joey on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2801-1-22-season-premiere/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #4 on: January 23, 2024, 02:46:41 PM »
The Bachelor 2024 with Joey Graziadei: Full Trailer - The Bachelor

Bachelor Joey Graziadei's journey to find love will take him to many corners of the globe as he tries to figure out which woman is THE woman he will marry. There will be lots of romance along the way, but when feelings get intense, so does the drama. And even if Joey makes his choice...will the woman he chooses reciprocate those feelings? Find out this season on 'The Bachelor' 2024 with Joey Graziadei MONDAYS 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o6z0lXbbJ2s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o6z0lXbbJ2s</a>
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #5 on: January 23, 2024, 02:49:18 PM »
The Bachelor: 2802 (1/29)

With the women moved into the mansion, Joeys first group date gives several ladies the chance to experience their own wedding reception. The stakes are higher than ever as the brides compete for an intimate first dance with Joey, set to smooth vocals of Michael Bolton. Next, Joey and one lucky lady fly off to the Beach Life Music Festival for the first one-on-one date of the season, featuring a performance by Bahamas! Later, with the help of Bachelor Nation alumni Demi Burnett and Jubilee Sharpe, Joey determines which women have the courage and endurance to be his long-term partner in a paintball battle. Its still early, but with rumors starting to swirl, tensions begin to erupt amongst the women.

The 22 women vying for Joeys heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.
Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.
Maria Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**
Alexandra Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.
**Indicates they previously met Joey on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Link:  https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2802-1-29/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #6 on: February 05, 2024, 02:19:44 PM »
The Bachelor: 2803 (2/5)

As Joeys journey to love continues, hes joined by a few familiar faces. First, the ASKN ladies of The Golden Bachelor  April, Susan, Kathy and Nancy  return at the weeks first group date to offer up some advice and help find Joeys Mrs. Right. Then, one lucky woman hits the beach for a romantic one-on-one date; and the remaining women gear up for a tennis date like none other, guest judged by host Jesse Palmer alongside ESPNs James Blake and Pam Shriver. Later, Joey decides to spice up the cocktail party, but its not all sunshine between the women even at a pool party. Will a heated conversation make enough waves to rock Joeys confidence in his connections, or will it be smooth sailing?

The 18 women vying for Joeys heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Maria Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Alexandra Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2803-2-5/

Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #7 on: February 06, 2024, 12:54:55 PM »
The Bachelor: 2804 (2/12)

The Bachelor is hitting the road  first stop, Malta. The 15 remaining women pack their bags and prepare to join Joey overseas as the next phase on his journey to find love begins. First up, one lucky lady joins Joey as they explore the gorgeous capital city, Valleta, and share an emotional dinner with its historic coast serving as the backdrop. Then, the largest group date of the season has the women prepared to go medieval in their fight for love, and the tension growing in the house comes to a head on a two-on-one date, plus, a cocktail party full of thorns. Will the waters off the coast be the only thing offering clarity, or will Joey get the answers he needs to hand out a date rose?

The 15 women vying for Joeys heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Maria Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Alexandra Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2804-2-12/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #8 on: February 06, 2024, 12:57:09 PM »
The Bachelor: 2805 (2/13)

The dramatic conclusion to the cocktail party cliffhanger brings exciting news  The Bachelor is off to Spain. In Andalusia, two one-on-ones and a group date lead to another emotional rose ceremony and a sneak peek at the rest of the season.
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26172
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:13:49 PM »
The Bachelor: 2806 (2/19)

Joey and his 10 remaining women are crossing oceans again and this time theyre headed to Montreal, Canada. As hometowns inch closer, nerves are running high for all of the women, but its Joey who seems to be struggling the most to open up, and the week starts off with him sharing his worries in hopes that his honesty will encourage the others. Later, a high-flying one-on-one date has one woman seeing hearts, and a second has another taking a long look in the mirror. Then, the remaining women work to push through their insecurities on an exhilarating group date, but one woman must reconcile with more than just her fears about a date and make a decision that could change everything heading into an emotional rose ceremony.

The 10 women vying for Joeys heart are the following:

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica Jess, 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Maria Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Alexandra Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2806-2-19/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 