The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
Joey Graziadei Named The Bachelor for Season 28

ABCs Hit Reality Series Returns in 2024



After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charitys season of The Bachelorette, Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of The Bachelor. The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/joey-graziadei-named-the-bachelor-for-season-28/
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
Serving Love: 32 Remarkable Women Arrive Hoping To Meet Their Match in Joey Graziadei on the Season Premiere of The Bachelor Monday, Jan. 22, at 8/7c on ABC



Love awaits as 32 extraordinary women  the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one  make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. His journey begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 32 women set to vie for Joeys heart are the following:

**Indicates they previously met Joey on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/serving-love-32-remarkable-women-arrive-hoping-to-meet-their-match-in-joey-graziadei-on-the-season-premiere-of-the-bachelor-monday-jan-22-at-8-7c-on-abc/
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
Meet the Women - The Bachelor

Love awaits as 32 extraordinary women  the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one  make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. His journey begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s07lMSAg6_w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s07lMSAg6_w</a>
Re: The Bachelor 28: Joey Graziadei
The Bachelor: 2801 (1/22) (Season Premiere)

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women  the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one  as they make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

The 32 women vying for Joeys heart are the following:

**Indicates they previously met Joey on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2801-1-22-season-premiere/
