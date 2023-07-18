« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 429 times)

1 Member and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Leafsfan.

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4282
TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 05:04:06 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:21:09 PM by Leafsfan. »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan.

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4282
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:35:36 PM »
25 mins till start

I can't be here tonight sorry
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:39:30 PM by Leafsfan. »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:34:06 AM »
This was an improvement over leg 2.
It was actually frustrating that it was non-elim.
If were not for that, design wise, the double one-way that was left unused last leg, might have fitted better, were this not a non-elim.

We finally see the assit being used, but it seems not every task is eligiable for it, which is something I thought it might be when it was introduced.
Seems like the additional info of the clue will indicate if a task is "Assist-able" or not. Which makes me wonder if we're going to find more needle in haystack tasks, to force teams to use it.

Well, they are definitely fitting Samsung every leg, it seems, even if that is oddly fitted. Were they strapping the phones on them somehow, because as far as I remember you can't carry things that can fall (gravity, after all) when bungee jumping.
Going back to the beginning, there was clearly an easier detour side, than the other, and that was what scrambled the teams from bus 1 and bus 2. That 15 minute gap between arrivals, matters little when there is clear different level of difficulty for the immediate task ahead.
It wasn't clear visually how far apart were the tables set for that ARI. Great ARI by the way.

Onto the final topic, the frustration of the P word being called, not once but twice. At least the amount of penalty seems decent, though they clearly did not serve the entirety of the combined 6 hour penalty, and nothing was addressed if they remainder of the penaly would be added for the following leg. Seems unlikely, considering how the Guru board works, limiting teams to two departure options, with arrivals set 15 minute apart.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:53 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan.

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4282
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:31 AM »
Not a bad episode. I found the detour very imbalanced. Why did they choose 10 words to memorize? I think 4-5 words would have been better and made it more balanced.

The drag queens really lucked out, this reminds of Rex/Bob in leg 2 of TARCAN 2 lucking out
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1447
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:47 AM »
Still a step up from the last Whistler leg. The Detour would the deciding factor of the leg had we not gotten Rex & Bob 2.0. I can't help but be reminded of TAR Asia and Nokia when seeing how Samsung has been integrated. Unless its showboating, not sure why Derpal view Gracie & Lily as the team to beat when another has been in the top 2 every leg.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:03:03 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan. on Today at 09:29:31 AM
Not a bad episode. I found the detour very imbalanced. Why did they choose 10 words to memorize? I think 4-5 words would have been better and made it more balanced.
Either that, on adding difficulty to the other side, by adding a second word, or by making it a setence, instead of a single word.

Quote from: Leafsfan. on Today at 09:29:31 AM
The drag queens really lucked out, this reminds of Rex/Bob in leg 2 of TARCAN 2 lucking out

I had forgotten about that, and Maanca reminded me of it. Not sure which was worse.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4043
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 3 (July 18, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:14:50 AM »
Rex & Bob definitely had the luck on their side that a team happened to medevac that leg. You pretty much know in the 3rd or 4th leg of a season that a non-elimination is coming.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 