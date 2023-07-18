This was an improvement over leg 2.

It was actually frustrating that it was non-elim.

If were not for that, design wise, the double one-way that was left unused last leg, might have fitted better, were this not a non-elim.



We finally see the assit being used, but it seems not every task is eligiable for it, which is something I thought it might be when it was introduced.

Seems like the additional info of the clue will indicate if a task is "Assist-able" or not. Which makes me wonder if we're going to find more needle in haystack tasks, to force teams to use it.



Well, they are definitely fitting Samsung every leg, it seems, even if that is oddly fitted. Were they strapping the phones on them somehow, because as far as I remember you can't carry things that can fall (gravity, after all) when bungee jumping.

Going back to the beginning, there was clearly an easier detour side, than the other, and that was what scrambled the teams from bus 1 and bus 2. That 15 minute gap between arrivals, matters little when there is clear different level of difficulty for the immediate task ahead.

It wasn't clear visually how far apart were the tables set for that ARI. Great ARI by the way.



Onto the final topic, the frustration of the P word being called, not once but twice. At least the amount of penalty seems decent, though they clearly did not serve the entirety of the combined 6 hour penalty, and nothing was addressed if they remainder of the penaly would be added for the following leg. Seems unlikely, considering how the Guru board works, limiting teams to two departure options, with arrivals set 15 minute apart.