TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 12:04:00 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:42:59 PM »
I'm here live for this one!!! :conf: :conf:
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:42:53 PM »
Ok so to recap so far:

Two flights to Smithers, BC
Flight 1: Ty&Kat, Gracie & Lilly, Jermaine & Justin and Derek & Jaspal
Flight 2: Tyler & Kayleen, Ben & Anwar, Joel & Shayla, Deven & Amanda and Eddie & Allie

Some airport talk with Teams being nice to Ty and Kat because everybody knows they have the express passes.

Teams must self drive to a location on the river and catch 10 different Plastic fish in the river, all teams arrive and leave in the same order I believe. Eddie and Allie get lost, while Ty and Kat give one express pass to Tyler and Kayleen

Order of Finish:
- Derek & Jaspal
- Jermaine & Justin
- Tyler & Kat
- Gracie & Lilly
- Ben & Anwar, arrive while the first four teams are still there
- Deven & Amanda
- Joel & Shayla
- Tyler & Kayleen, gets express pass from Ty and Kat
- Eddie & Allie, arrive while Tyler and Kayleen are leaving

Teams must listen to the radio and hear a clue that asks them to go to the Bulkley Valley museum, where they will to answers, from Jon himself, 3 correct questions 'Know your partner' style out of 5, if not they must go back at the end of the line. Questions are are related to the teams themselves (who is the funniest, the most competitive, the better listener) other teams (who is the strongest competition, who will be eliminated next) to some really random (like which celebrity couple are you, what is your favourite band). IDK if this was really fair depending on which question you got.

The clue is at the front of the Museum and everybody sees the clue except Eddie and Allie who miss it and spend a lot of time in the museum looking for a clue.

Order of Finish:
- Derek & Jaspal, seems to finish before everybody else gets there
- Tyler & Kat
- Gracie & Lilly
- Jermaine & Justin
- Ben & Anwar
- Joel & Shayla
- Tyler & Kayleen
- Deven & Amanda, the only team who missed and had to go back at the end of the line
- Eddie & Allie: Some of the teams are still there when they go in the museum., but editing maked it look like there was no one left when they finally did the quiz.

Roadblock: Do a car salesperson speach with 20 features


Order of Finish:
- Ty & Kat, on his first try while only Gracie and Jaspal were there
- Gracie & Lilly
- Jermaine & Justin
- Derek & Jaspal
- Tyler & Kayleen
- Ben & Anwar (I think it was Anwar but not sure who did the roadblock)
- Joel & Shayla
- Deven & Amanda
- Eddie & Allie, they arrived while everybody except Ty and Kat were there

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:57:42 PM »
Detour: Fold (eggs) or Full (sausage)

Eggs: Fold a carton an take 12 eggs to a café
Sausage: Make 12 sausage and take it to a bar

For both detour, you need to go to the final location by horse carriage.
- Tyler & Kat : Sausage
- Gracie & Lilly: Eggs
- Jermain & Justin: Sausage
- Derek & Jaspal: Eggs
- Tyler & Kayleen: Sausage
- Ben & Anwar: Sausage
- Joel & Shayla: Eggs
- Deven & Amanda: Eggs
- Eddie & Allie: Sausage

Order of finish of the Roadblock

Tyler & Kat
Tyler & Kayleen
Ben & Anwar
Derek & Jaspal, cracked an egg and had to go back to first location
Gracie & Lilly, didn't go on the horse carriage and had to go back to first location
Jermaine & Justin
Joel & Shayla
Deven & Amanda
Eddie & Allie

Pitstop: Jollymore Ranch

1) Tyler & Kat, I hate when a team dominates early so they better chill lololol
2) Tyler & Kayleen, they had a great leg, where in 8th place for a bit, and did great at the roadblock and detour!
3) Derek & Jaspal, growing a bit on me haha but they also need to chill
4) Gracie & Lilly, they are good racers but made a tiny mistake that cost them 2 or 3rd place!
5) Ben & Anwar, seems they got lost on their way to the pitstop, I wish they showed more their personnality
6) Jermaine & Justin, they have been doing great in some tasks. (esp. Memory) J
7) Joel & Shayla,
8.) Deven & Amanda, really was not their leg but they survived!!
Eliminated:  Eddie & Allie, I think they were just not very good at the race, but sweet couple
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:59:30 PM »
Honestly, the locations are meh but I really like that each legs are filled with tasks.
So far I'm happy with this seasons!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:25:19 PM »
Next week:

Show content
Teams go to Whistler, there is a underwater challenge, a bungee jumping and team drag is freaking out, and a challange in a golf course!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 PM »
So they didn't air the One Way then? Interesting, guess no one used it.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:37:16 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:31:36 PM
So they didn't air the One Way then? Interesting, guess no one used it.

Oh you are right, I forgot about that! No they didn't!!

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:14 AM »
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:14 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:31:36 PM
So they didn't air the One Way then? Interesting, guess no one used it.

No one way. But the way the leg was structured, I wonder why producers decided to have that placed here.

Overall, an weird leg.
Curious how they'll keep fitting Samsung products into tasks, will we get one every leg? It was a weird designed task, as I felt that sucked a lot of energy out of the episode. Yes, Jon got more screentime, but other than the couple that Deven & Amanda, struggling through their 1st attempt, wasn't particularly fun TV, to the point a bunch of teams just got edited together into a split-screen.
Kinda expected to see the 1st assist used this leg, but once again, it was only mentioned, but not used.
So we'll probably not find any airport drama this season. I expect Guru placement, to be set officially at the sign-up boards for flights for the entire season for every leg that there's travel, with production pre-assigned flights. Definitely easier to manage.

There was only one judge for the entire Chevrolet RB, wonder if it would've been more competitive if there were more judges. People who exceled at that, flew by the task, but a few struggled. But having only one judge, seem to limit the number of attempts.

The detour design was effective, it required some detaile work from both sides, plus travel time.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 2 (July 11, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:39 AM »
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:39 AM »
Structure wise, this was a weird leg. It's not usual to see know your partner this early, but it did create a backlog since only Jon asked questions Newlywed Game style. That became a recurring problem for the rest of the leg. We got a backlog at the Roadblock since there was only one customer. We then got a backlog with the horse ride. I also question the choice to place a Double One Way, even if it wasn't used, since the Detour was the last task and it wasn't even. I've seen several complaints about the product placement, but I'm just used to it at this point and it's not as intrusive as other Canadian shows (*cough* BBCAN *cough*).
