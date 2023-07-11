Ok so to recap so far:



Two flights to Smithers, BC

Flight 1: Ty&Kat, Gracie & Lilly, Jermaine & Justin and Derek & Jaspal

Flight 2: Tyler & Kayleen, Ben & Anwar, Joel & Shayla, Deven & Amanda and Eddie & Allie



Some airport talk with Teams being nice to Ty and Kat because everybody knows they have the express passes.



Teams must self drive to a location on the river and catch 10 different Plastic fish in the river, all teams arrive and leave in the same order I believe. Eddie and Allie get lost, while Ty and Kat give one express pass to Tyler and Kayleen



Order of Finish:

- Derek & Jaspal

- Jermaine & Justin

- Tyler & Kat

- Gracie & Lilly

- Ben & Anwar, arrive while the first four teams are still there

- Deven & Amanda

- Joel & Shayla

- Tyler & Kayleen, gets express pass from Ty and Kat

- Eddie & Allie, arrive while Tyler and Kayleen are leaving



Teams must listen to the radio and hear a clue that asks them to go to the Bulkley Valley museum, where they will to answers, from Jon himself, 3 correct questions 'Know your partner' style out of 5, if not they must go back at the end of the line. Questions are are related to the teams themselves (who is the funniest, the most competitive, the better listener) other teams (who is the strongest competition, who will be eliminated next) to some really random (like which celebrity couple are you, what is your favourite band). IDK if this was really fair depending on which question you got.



The clue is at the front of the Museum and everybody sees the clue except Eddie and Allie who miss it and spend a lot of time in the museum looking for a clue.



Order of Finish:

- Derek & Jaspal, seems to finish before everybody else gets there

- Tyler & Kat

- Gracie & Lilly

- Jermaine & Justin

- Ben & Anwar

- Joel & Shayla

- Tyler & Kayleen

- Deven & Amanda, the only team who missed and had to go back at the end of the line

- Eddie & Allie: Some of the teams are still there when they go in the museum., but editing maked it look like there was no one left when they finally did the quiz.



Roadblock: Do a car salesperson speach with 20 features





Order of Finish:

- Ty & Kat, on his first try while only Gracie and Jaspal were there

- Gracie & Lilly

- Jermaine & Justin

- Derek & Jaspal

- Tyler & Kayleen

- Ben & Anwar (I think it was Anwar but not sure who did the roadblock)

- Joel & Shayla

- Deven & Amanda

- Eddie & Allie, they arrived while everybody except Ty and Kat were there



