TOUGH AS NAILS STORYLINES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 16: ONE CREW MEMBER FACES AN EXTREMELY DIFFICULT DECISION THAT COULD IMPACT THEIR FUTURE IN THE COMPETITION, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, FRIDAY, JULY 16
Just Trying to Be Me Dirty Hands and Savage Crew race to locate and purchase a long list of heavy, bulky items from a large home improvement store during the team competition. Meanwhile, one crew member faces an extremely difficult decision that could impact their teams future in the competition, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.