TAN5: Ep 6: "Just Trying to Be Me" (7/16/2023)

TAN5: Ep 6: "Just Trying to Be Me" (7/16/2023)
TOUGH AS NAILS STORYLINES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 16: ONE CREW MEMBER FACES AN EXTREMELY DIFFICULT DECISION THAT COULD IMPACT THEIR FUTURE IN THE COMPETITION, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, FRIDAY, JULY 16



Just Trying to Be Me  Dirty Hands and Savage Crew race to locate and purchase a long list of heavy, bulky items from a large home improvement store during the team competition. Meanwhile, one crew member faces an extremely difficult decision that could impact their teams future in the competition, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
Re: TAN5: Ep 6: "Just Trying to Be Me" (7/16/2023)
Tough As Nails - Just Trying to Be Me (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eXgCktOjGkg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eXgCktOjGkg</a>

Tough As Nails - Just Trying to Be Me (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5E9tvHcq6I4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5E9tvHcq6I4</a>
