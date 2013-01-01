« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAN5: Ep 6: "Just Trying to Be Me" (7/16/2023)  (Read 7 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25725
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAN5: Ep 6: "Just Trying to Be Me" (7/16/2023)
« on: Today at 05:30:29 PM »
TOUGH AS NAILS STORYLINES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 16: ONE CREW MEMBER FACES AN EXTREMELY DIFFICULT DECISION THAT COULD IMPACT THEIR FUTURE IN THE COMPETITION, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, FRIDAY, JULY 16



Just Trying to Be Me  Dirty Hands and Savage Crew race to locate and purchase a long list of heavy, bulky items from a large home improvement store during the team competition. Meanwhile, one crew member faces an extremely difficult decision that could impact their teams future in the competition, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 