Tough As Nails Season 5 Premiere Preview
A behind-the-scenes look at the fifth season of TOUGH AS NAILS, celebrating everyday people who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. For the first time, the show filmed in the Canadian Steeltown of Hamilton, Ontario, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios. The fifth season of TOUGH AS NAILS premieres Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ with new episodes airing every Sunday and Friday in subsequent weeks.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NYV3dotUGqs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NYV3dotUGqs</a>