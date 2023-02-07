HOST PHIL KEOGHAN WELCOMES 12 NEW CREW MEMBERS TO CANADA TO COMPETE FOR THE $200,000 PRIZE AND TO BE CROWNED THE WINNER OF TOUGH AS NAILS, ON A SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE, SUNDAY, JULY 2

Tough Times Dont Last but Tough People Do and First Dance  Meet the 12 new crew members ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness on the new season of TOUGH AS NAILS. In the first individual challenge of the season, competitors will cut, grind and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal. The first to finish the job earn the privilege of choosing their teammates for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew, on the two-hour season premiere of TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.Zink About It  In the individual challenge crew members are under a ton of pressure when tasked with designing and welding a structure that can withstand the crushing force of 1 ton of weight, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.