TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married

TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« on: June 21, 2023, 06:35:01 PM »

Allie Seller (she/her)
Age: 48
Occupation: Business Coach
Current City: Courtenay, B.C.
Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Strengths: Persistent, determined, public speaking
Fear/phobia: Heights
Pet peeve about your teammate: He waits to do things until the last minute  unless its something he wants to do!

Eddie Parinas (he/him)
Age: 52
Occupation: Health & Fitness, Business Coach
Current City: Courtenay, B.C.
Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Strengths: Outgoing, strong, observant
Fear/phobia: None
Pet peeve about your teammate: None!

Self-described soulmates, Allie and Eddie like to say that they were separated through circumstance, reunited by fate. Though they met and dated in high school, it wasnt until 12 years ago that, thanks to social media, they reconnected and eventually married in January of 2020. They have five children (three boys and two girls) between them.

In 2011, Eddie was the victim of a shooting while working as a security guard. This traumatic experience caused him to deeply reflect on his purpose in life, and ultimately led him to channel his energy and healing into volunteering at The East End Boys Club in Vancouver as a mentor to youth at risk. Coming from a difficult childhood himself, Eddie is grateful for the opportunity to give back and make a difference.

Despite starting over after her first marriage, with three kids and nowhere to go, Allie has never let anything hold her back. Charismatic, free-spirited, and competitive, she competed in her first physique competition at the age of 40  and won. Now, as her own boss, shes taken back control of her life and she and Eddie are strong believers in helping others achieve their well-thiest lives.
 
Allie and Eddie are racing to inspire and motivate Canadians. Most importantly, they want to continue being positive role models to their five children, their clients, and the teenage boys at The East End Boys Club in Vancouver.

Fun Facts
What is your team motto?
What we did yesterday does not define what we can do today.

What is your good luck charm?

Allison: The necklace my son bought me when I turned 40. In his words, It cost me all my money!
Eddie: My wife, and a necklace given to me by my mother.

What three things can always be found in your refrigerator?

Allison: Soy coffee creamer, peanut butter, and raspberry jam.
Eddie: Eggs, coffee creamer, and cooked rice.

Where would you bury hidden treasure if you had it?

Allison: In my cupboard with my beauty products. No one would find it because they couldnt get through all my products.
Eddie: In one of my kids rooms. You cant find anything in there.

What will you do with the prize money?

Allison and Eddie: Donate to youth at risk programs, and put money towards building our home. The trucks will go to family members and the trip will be for us and the kids to travel and explore!
Re: TARCAN 9 Derek & Jaspal: Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #1 on: June 21, 2023, 06:35:43 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5nQldw6BxDw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5nQldw6BxDw</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #2 on: June 28, 2023, 05:18:21 PM »
Funny and sexy is a winning combination💪😂 Root for Allie and Eddie on the #AmazingRaceCanada Tue July 4 9/8c on @ctv

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuAfDgSpGdS/
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #3 on: June 28, 2023, 05:58:03 PM »
The beefy couple whose bio video mostly talks about how strong and competitive they are. Just a hunch they're getting the villain edit this year.
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2023, 06:01:09 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/--9Buu46n3I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/--9Buu46n3I</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #5 on: June 29, 2023, 10:59:55 PM »
Quote
Allie and Eddie: Personal trainers and entrepreneurs

Allison Seller, 48, is a business mentor with a background in nutrition and relationship coaching. Her teammate is Eddie Parinas, 52, a personal trainer and entrepreneur.

How can you not be ready for the race when youre from the Comox Valley?, Parinas told the Record. He and his wife Seller stay healthy using the perks of Island life, he said, such as outdoor hiking spots and water features.

Its Vancouver Island, you cant help but be active!

The couple moved to Comox Valley in 2022 after being continual visitors that never wanted to leave, according to Seller. They are building a home in Courtenay on property theyve owned for the past 10 years.

The husband and wife are ready to race, they said, because they live life constantly active and are on top of their nutrition and wellness.

https://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/community/4-comox-valley-locals-in-upcoming-the-amazing-race-canada/
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #6 on: July 07, 2023, 10:03:21 AM »
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #7 on: July 08, 2023, 10:36:36 AM »
Brilliant casting, lots of entertainment. Memorable. "I hate pancakes!"
Re: TARCAN 9 Allie & Eddie: Married
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:35:33 PM »
Q: Given the trouble Eddie had with pancakes in Episode 1, and sausages in Episode 2, he ended his time on the Race with a promise that he would never eat pancakes or sausages again. Has Eddie kept that promise?

EDDIE: You know what, I have had sausage, and maybe one or two pancakes, but its just a trigger for me right now. So Im going to stick with French toast for a bit. And then maybe down the road, Ill come back to pancakes.

ALLIE: I will say, though, hes a pancake lover. So yeah, this is not going to last. I knew it was a lie.

EDDIE: Hey, come on, its pancakes! It has been quite an adventure, though. People have been yelling out of car windows, I hate pancakes.

 

Q: They even titled the first episode, I Hate Pancakes.

EDDIE: I know! I was actually shocked. Im like, wait a second, I Hate Pancakes? Am I reading this right?

ALLIE: This morning, I was walking the dogs, and this big dump truck drove by, and I thought he was rolling down his window to tell me, be careful, Im backing in here. And he just yells out, I hate pancakes! I would say this is all very representative of us, though. When we do something, its never intended to be funny, but we always end up doing something funny somehow. We definitely can laugh at ourselves, so maybe thats it.

 

Q: From getting lost driving, to missing the clue box, to having another memory challenge, it just seemed like everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, for your team in Episode 2.

ALLIE: Yeah, it was really frustrating. With missing the clue box, there were two things that happened there. First, just because of where we parked, we couldnt see the clue box outside the front door of the museum, and we didnt pass it on the way inside.

EDDIE: So we thought the clue was inside the museum.

ALLIE: And at the car dealership, when the clue talked about a new-car smell, we were thinking, oh, is it going to be something mechanical, or something with driving? So we decided Eddie would do it. But it turned out to be another memory challenge, and as soon as we saw that, we didnt give up, but we definitely said, oh boy!

EDDIE: Giving up was not an option.

 

Q: It seemed that with a number of the challenges, you both probably wished that the other person had been doing them.

EDDIE: Running the Race doesnt expose your strengths, it exposes your weaknesses.

ALLIE: Well, for us it did. You know, were really good as a couple. Were married, we have a business together, and as much as that works for us in our life, I think, to a degree, it worked against us in the Race. Because in life, we dont cross over into each others space. In the business, I handle this, and he handles that. I dont think about certain things, because I know he has it, and vice versa. Going into the Race, we were so strong in our own areas, but when those things got mixed up, it was like, oh no. We would have done better had we been able to stay in our own lanes.

Q: For your short stay, though, you did create some memorable and touching moments.

ALLIE: Something that I think is most important for me is weve gotten a lot of messages, with people saying that we are a lesson in how to treat one another. We didnt really sense that while it was happening, because thats just how we are. So when we started getting those messages, we thought, oh, did we do something? I thought maybe it was a joke. I was like, did we fight? I dont know. And then I realized, oh, no, people are responding to the fact that we supported one another. Theres so much noise in the world, and negative always stands out over positive, unfortunately. But to know that maybe someone took that away from watching us. I think thats pretty awesome.

https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/press/who-has-the-drive-to-win-the-amazing-race-canada-season-9-continues-with-another-memorable-episode/
