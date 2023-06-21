Allie Seller (she/her)Age: 48Occupation: Business CoachCurrent City: Courtenay, B.C.Hometown: Richmond, B.C.Strengths: Persistent, determined, public speakingFear/phobia: HeightsPet peeve about your teammate: He waits to do things until the last minute  unless its something he wants to do!Eddie Parinas (he/him)Age: 52Occupation: Health & Fitness, Business CoachCurrent City: Courtenay, B.C.Hometown: Richmond, B.C.Strengths: Outgoing, strong, observantFear/phobia: NonePet peeve about your teammate: None!Self-described soulmates, Allie and Eddie like to say that they were separated through circumstance, reunited by fate. Though they met and dated in high school, it wasnt until 12 years ago that, thanks to social media, they reconnected and eventually married in January of 2020. They have five children (three boys and two girls) between them.In 2011, Eddie was the victim of a shooting while working as a security guard. This traumatic experience caused him to deeply reflect on his purpose in life, and ultimately led him to channel his energy and healing into volunteering at The East End Boys Club in Vancouver as a mentor to youth at risk. Coming from a difficult childhood himself, Eddie is grateful for the opportunity to give back and make a difference.Despite starting over after her first marriage, with three kids and nowhere to go, Allie has never let anything hold her back. Charismatic, free-spirited, and competitive, she competed in her first physique competition at the age of 40  and won. Now, as her own boss, shes taken back control of her life and she and Eddie are strong believers in helping others achieve their well-thiest lives.Allie and Eddie are racing to inspire and motivate Canadians. Most importantly, they want to continue being positive role models to their five children, their clients, and the teenage boys at The East End Boys Club in Vancouver.Fun FactsWhat is your team motto?What we did yesterday does not define what we can do today.What is your good luck charm?Allison: The necklace my son bought me when I turned 40. In his words, It cost me all my money!Eddie: My wife, and a necklace given to me by my mother.What three things can always be found in your refrigerator?Allison: Soy coffee creamer, peanut butter, and raspberry jam.Eddie: Eggs, coffee creamer, and cooked rice.Where would you bury hidden treasure if you had it?Allison: In my cupboard with my beauty products. No one would find it because they couldnt get through all my products.Eddie: In one of my kids rooms. You cant find anything in there.What will you do with the prize money?Allison and Eddie: Donate to youth at risk programs, and put money towards building our home. The trucks will go to family members and the trip will be for us and the kids to travel and explore!